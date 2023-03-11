Home Cities Bengaluru

Few places to rest: Drivers, conductors sleep in bus

BMTC MD Sathyavathi was not available for comment.

Published: 11th March 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters douse the blaze that engulfed a BMTC bus, killing a conductor who was sleeping inside, in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

Firefighters douse the blaze that engulfed a BMTC bus, killing a conductor who was sleeping inside, in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the death of BMTC conductor Muthaiah, who was charred while asleep in a bus that caught fire, transport unions have slammed the bus corporation and alleged that it never bothered to provide resting facilities. Further, they alleged that as per oral instructions from superiors at the transport corporation, both the driver and conductor must sleep only in the bus, or they would be charge-sheeted.

Even if there is a resting facility nearby, the driver and conductor must sleep on the bus, they alleged. 
“During the inspection, if BMTC superiors find out that the driver and conductor are not on the bus at night, they file a chargesheet against them and slap fines as per their whims and fancies,” said Anand, joint secretary, Karnataka Rajya Raste Sarige Naukarara Okkutta.

He said that drivers and conductors are held solely responsible for safety when they take the bus from the depot after signing the duty chart.   

“Any theft of diesel, batteries and other parts of the bus falls on the employees’ heads. Superiors suspend and can even dismiss employees for these reasons,” Anand alleged. It is the duty of BMTC to provide a safe parking spot along with resting facilities for employees, while allotting routes, he said. 

A BMTC driver, requesting anonymity, said, “There is no rule on where the bus has to be parked on night-out duty. We have to find a safe place and park it, and sleep in it without any basic facilities. In many places, there is no facility even to attend nature’s calls.”

Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a commuters’ rights forum, wrote to Transport Minister B Sriramulu and principal secretary of the transport department NV Prasad, questioning whether there is a rule that mandates employees to sleep on the bus to safeguard it. It demanded an inquiry into their working conditions.

BMTC MD Sathyavathi was not available for comment. However, a statement from BMTC maintained that a survey of resting spots would be taken up and suitable action taken to avoid any such mishaps in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMTC conductor Charred to death Bus on Fire
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp