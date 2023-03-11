‘I strive to authentically portray a character’

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 47, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the fittest actors who can give tough competition to any newcomer. The actor, who likes to have a disciplined fitness regime, recently started working with the celebrity nutritionist and wellness coach Luke Coutinho. Babu, whose superhit movies like Pokiri and Dookudu have been remade in Kannada, has a huge fan following in Bengaluru.

Not just his movies, but his fans are always curious to know about their favourite actor’s life off-screen. “I have a busy routine, and my time is divided between my work, family, and personal growth. For me, simplicity and balance have always been key values that I hold dear,” says Babu.

Giving a sneak peek into his fitness regime, the actor says he likes to keep it balanced with the right workout and adequate meals. “I do a mix of weight training and cardio exercises to stay in shape. I eat a balanced, protein-rich diet along with plenty of fruits and veggies. In addition to exercising, I also practice yoga and meditation to help me recoup from stress and remain focused,” he adds.

Having been given so many memorable roles like Harsha from Srimanthudu and Nanda from Athadu, the actor believes in creating characters who are authentic. “I strive to create a believable character and work on an authentic portrayal of the role I am playing. I spend a considerable amount of time researching to ensure that I can fully embody the character’s emotions, motivations, and physicality,” he explains.

The man, who can have anything at the tip of his fingers, tries to keep his indulgence under control. “I prefer to go on a holiday right before I begin a shoot schedule. It helps me clear my mind and start with a clear vision. Even when I’m on a holiday, I keep track of what I eat and make sure I don’t overindulge in cheat meals,” says Babu.

On the personal front, it has been tough for the actor as he lost his father, veteran actor Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy at the end of last year. Professionally, Babu, who was last seen in the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, recently wrapped the shoot for his next movie SSMB 28, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon. The shoot of the movie was delayed due to the loss of his father. The forthcoming film, which was earlier slated to release on April 28, will be released on August 9.

SECRET BEHIND THE SUCCESS

If you want to know the secret behind the fitness of some of your favourite celebrities, Luke Coutihno is the person who could have this answer. His latest association is with Telugu superstar, Mahesh Babu. Coutinho, Holistic Nutrition and Lifestyle – Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine, Founder of LCHHS pvt. Ltd., says good health and fitness aren’t just for a fit body, rather it is inclusive of many factors like solid emotional wellness, happiness, strong and healthy relationships, a good sleep routine, and the ability to rest and recover.

“Mahesh Babu is with us not just to achieve a good physique. It is also to achieve it in the right way and create a well-rounded life that nurtures him both now and in the future. This means focusing on crucial aspects of wellness handling stress on a day-to-day basis, and achieving fulfilment in his personal life,” he explains.

