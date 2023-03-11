Home Cities Bengaluru

KEA says option to edit CET details given after online applications

Accordingly, the KEA has advised candidates to complete the process of online application.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid concerns that wrong details will be included in the applications for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has said that options to edit the same will be provided later. Currently, details of students studying as part of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) schools have been automatically based on CBSE and CISCE records.

The KEA stated that students currently do not have the provision to edit these details during online applications to correct them, in case of mistakes, particularly in terms of candidate names, parent names and date of birth.

Accordingly, the KEA has advised candidates to complete the process of online application. Following the last date of online applications, KEA has stated that a provision will be given to edit these details, for which information will be hosted on the KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. ENS

