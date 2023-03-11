NAAC: CAG report not final, reply being prepared

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has clarified on the issue of alleged discrepancies found by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report. Inspections undertaken by NAAC found several discrepancies and irregularities in the CAG report. In a statement, NAAC has stated that the CAG report is still not considered final, as a compliance reply issued by the Council director is still under consideration by CAG. “The office of the CAG has also suggested some changes which are also being incorporated, and a revised draft is under preparation,” the statement said.

The CAG report comes days after former NAAC executive committee chairman Bhushan Patwardhan’s resignation, after demanding an investigation into the processes of the Council. Patwardhan had alleged that universities were gaining their NAAC accreditation and grades through unfair means. In a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, he had asked for an independent inquiry to be made into the operations of NAAC, and cited “vested interests and malpractices”.

In its statement related to the CAG report, NAAC has stated that they have continued to follow practices to ensure that institutions are hand-held in the processes of accreditation and assessment. In a previous statement, NAAC had stated that they follow a strict four-step process in awarding grades, including the submission of a report by a peer review team.

In one case, regarding the adherence of institutions to the academic calendar, NAAC has stated that these are done by peer teams during on-site visits. “The peer team members evaluated the same during on-site visits and assigned marks based on their collective knowledge and wisdom, and documents as provided by the HEI, which is subjective in nature,” they said.

