Home Cities Bengaluru

NAAC: CAG report not final, reply being prepared

In one case, regarding the adherence of institutions to the academic calendar, NAAC has stated that these are done by peer teams during on-site visits.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has clarified on the issue of alleged discrepancies found by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report. Inspections undertaken by NAAC found several discrepancies and irregularities in the CAG report. In a statement, NAAC has stated that the CAG report is still not considered final, as a compliance reply issued by the Council director is still under consideration by CAG. “The office of the CAG has also suggested some changes which are also being incorporated, and a revised draft is under preparation,” the statement said.

The CAG report comes days after former NAAC executive committee chairman Bhushan Patwardhan’s resignation, after demanding an investigation into the processes of the Council. Patwardhan had alleged that universities were gaining their NAAC accreditation and grades through unfair means. In a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, he had asked for an independent inquiry to be made into the operations of NAAC, and cited “vested interests and malpractices”.

In its statement related to the CAG report, NAAC has stated that they have continued to follow practices to ensure that institutions are hand-held in the processes of accreditation and assessment. In a previous statement, NAAC had stated that they follow a strict four-step process in awarding grades, including the submission of a report by a peer review team. 

In one case, regarding the adherence of institutions to the academic calendar, NAAC has stated that these are done by peer teams during on-site visits. “The peer team members evaluated the same during on-site visits and assigned marks based on their collective knowledge and wisdom, and documents as provided by the HEI, which is subjective in nature,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NAAC CAG UGC
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp