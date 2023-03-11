Home Cities Bengaluru

Should take students’ input in functioning of schools, says educationist  

Published: 11th March 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: A recent case of sexual assault against several girls in a government-run residential school has yet again shown a spotlight on the running of the hostels. The issue comes as five were arrested in connection with a sexual assault case against several girl students of a government-run residential school in Belur taluk of Hassan district. Five staffers, including the principal and security guard, were arrested following allegations from eight girls studying in the school that they were being sexually assaulted.

The girls claimed that they had been protesting for a change of principal, as well as better security facilities within the hostel where they were residing, for several months. However, they said these had fallen on deaf ears. Following a visit by Social Welfare Department officials, a complaint had been filed against the school principal, as well as a security guard and two teachers.

The issue has once again brought to attention the issue of lack of facilities in the residential schools operated by the Social Welfare Department. While officials maintain that basic facilities are provided, this is not the case based on ground reports at the schools themselves. “There is definitely a lack of basic facilities, especially in the schools I have visited personally. This is both in terms of physical facilities, as well as providing good nutritious food and drinking water. Also, there is a major lack of security measures at these schools,” said development educationist VP Niranjanaradhya.

Several protests have also been reported across the state at hostels, demanding better facilities and citing safety concerns, especially in hostels at capacity. “The process should be more transparent, especially in taking into consideration student opinions of what is lacking and how things can be improved. This should be a democratic process. Cases like these can be avoided if stringent action is immediately taken when issues like these occur,” he said.

Meanwhile, students have also stated that available facilities in hostels are not properly maintained, as these jobs are often outsourced, especially in the cleaning of toilets. The girls who had made the allegations had also stated that the hostel did not have adequate drinking water facilities and poor quality of food.

