Nature walks back in Bannerghatta

Published: 12th March 2023 09:23 AM

The road to Shivanahalli village falling under the eco-sensitive zone of the Bannerghatta National Park is being widened

The forest department on Saturday restarted its once-stalled and popular nature walks. (File photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens and wildlife enthusiasts need not travel long distances out of Bengaluru to other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to experience a nature walk and spend time with nature. It can be done at a sanctuary closest to Bengaluru -- Bannerghatta National Park (BNP). The forest department on Saturday restarted its once-stalled and popular nature walks. A group of 28 wildlife enthusiasts, bird lovers and others walked a 3 km stretch in Kalkere in BNP to record the biodiversity, flora and fauna and photograph it. They were guided by trained and experienced naturalists and forest department officials.

“The BNP management plan includes organising nature trails. It is prescribed and can be opened for people to increase awareness on biodiversity. To make people understand the importance of protecting a forest patch, closer to urban areas, nature walks have been started,” BNP Deputy Conservator of Forests Prabhakar Priyadarshi told The New Sunday Express.

The department is keen on hosting at least 2-3 walks every month on different themes. The one on Saturday was based on the theme of biodiversity in BNP, where the flora and fauna and wildlife was noted. The next is on butterflies, involving experts from the field. Priyadarshi said that so far, invites for the walks are spread through word of mouth and are not publicised on social media.

He said arrangements have been made to accommodate 25- 40 people for a walk, but ideally, the lesser the number, the better it is. Some of the participants on Saturday included those who had participated in the tiger census too, he added.

Experts said that such walks are essential as it helps reduce the burden on other forest patches. By drawing people closer to BNP, the burden of checking on encroachment and crimes will also be reduced. The timings, however, can be debated, as during summer months, the staffers should be engaged for patrolling and keeping a watch on forest fires and not other activities.

