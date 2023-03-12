Home Cities Bengaluru

Women display sporting spirit at Cubbon Park

Several sports arenas were spread out across the park, allowing free entry for women to take part.

Published: 12th March 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Women raft at Cubbon Park, as part of a sports festival, on Saturday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Women raft at Cubbon Park, as part of a sports festival, on Saturday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scores of women congregated at Cubbon Park to take part in various sports activities, from adventure sports like wall-climbing and zip-line, to carnival sports like arm wrestling on Saturday.

In a bid to increase the interest of women in sports and in honour of International Women’s Day, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) launched a two-day Woman Sports Festival from Saturday onwards in Bengaluru. The festival was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma.

Several sports arenas were spread out across the park, allowing free entry for women to take part. Throughout Saturday, the park was bustling with women of all ages as well as families.

Women were seen participating in various sports, with provisions being made at the park. These included hockey, basketball, boxing, athletics, fencing, wrestling, and yoga. Mats were laid out on the park’s road, wherein women would take part in wrestling matches.

A boxing ring was also set up, as well as areas for Judo. Women were also seen zipping by in the park in rollerskates, cycles and skateboards provided by DYES. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cubbon Park sports activities International Women’s Day dyes Woman Sports Festival
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp