Women display sporting spirit at Cubbon Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scores of women congregated at Cubbon Park to take part in various sports activities, from adventure sports like wall-climbing and zip-line, to carnival sports like arm wrestling on Saturday.

In a bid to increase the interest of women in sports and in honour of International Women’s Day, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) launched a two-day Woman Sports Festival from Saturday onwards in Bengaluru. The festival was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma.

Several sports arenas were spread out across the park, allowing free entry for women to take part. Throughout Saturday, the park was bustling with women of all ages as well as families.

Women were seen participating in various sports, with provisions being made at the park. These included hockey, basketball, boxing, athletics, fencing, wrestling, and yoga. Mats were laid out on the park’s road, wherein women would take part in wrestling matches.

A boxing ring was also set up, as well as areas for Judo. Women were also seen zipping by in the park in rollerskates, cycles and skateboards provided by DYES.

