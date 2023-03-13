Home Cities Bengaluru

Expressway: IISc expert fears traffic will only worsen, says address root cause

Mobility expert from the IISc Dr Ashish Verma said there is already a congestion at the entry and exit points of the expressway.

Published: 13th March 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Traffic

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway officially thrown open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mobility experts said that this is likely to worsen the traffic situation in the twin cities.

Mobility expert from the IISc Dr Ashish Verma said there is already congestion at the entry and exit points of the expressway. Instead of addressing the root cause of traffic, which is the rise in personal vehicles, the expressway encourages it. Dr Verma warned that the time gained will be lost in congestion, and with time, it will only get worse. Verma suggested that half of the road on both sides has a ‘Bus Rapid Transit System’ (BRTS). 

The congestion created by vehicles while entering Mysuru city at Manipal Hospital junction is so high that the demand for building a flyover has gained traction, Dr Verma said. The expressway pushes the traffic to the entry and exit points. 

To solve that, another flyover will be built taking the congestion right into the city. After traffic shifts from the flyover to a different point, another flyover will be proposed and built, Dr Verma said, and asked how many flyovers the government intends to built to resolve the traffic problem.

“There is no doubt that the expressway will reduce travel time. However, it cannot be a long-term solution. For instance, the Hebbal flyover was not a chock-a-block before the construction of the airport flyover. But now, with the rate of vehicle flow, it has become one,” he said.  

While purchasing land, the government could have stretched a little bit more and made allocation for a High-Speed Rail (HSR) and run high-end trains like Vande Bharat, Dr Verma explained. As a long-term solution, ideally, on each side of the road there should be a BRTS, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway Narendra Modi traffic situation
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp