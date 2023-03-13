Man kills another, tries to pass it off as natural death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man who murdered another and tried to mislead his family, saying it was a natural death, was arrested by Siddapura police. The accused, Suresh, runs a store, while Manikanta (44) is the deceased. Both were residents of KM Colony, near Jayanagar. Manikanta was living with his mother after deserting his wife and children.

Police said Suresh is constructing a new house, where Manikanta went in an inebriated state on March 8 and misbehaved with Suresh’s mother-in-law on the second floor of the building. When Suresh questioned him, Manikanta hurled abuses at him and made derogatory comments about his wife. An enraged Suresh hit Manikanta’s head with a wooden plank and dragged him out to the road and assaulted him.

“He called Manikanta’s mother and complained that her son had fallen near his house. When she went there, Suresh told her that her son was creating a nuisance and he would kill him if he repeats his behaviour. Manikanta’s mother apologised to Suresh and took her son home, where he lost consciousness.

His family members took him to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. An unnatural death case was taken up and Suresh was questioned, but he tried to mislead police by saying he had only informed Manikanta’s mother as that latter had fallen near his house,” police said.

The postmortem report revealed Manikanta had died due to a head injury. “A murder case was taken up. When Suresh was detained, he confessed to having murdered Manikanta,” police added.

