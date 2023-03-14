Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University student files harassment plaint against professor

However, some students stated that the complaint might have been filed to target the professor because of such incidents between them earlier.

Published: 14th March 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment, School sexual assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A first-year postgraduate political science student has accused a Bangalore University (BU) professor of harassing and insulting him over his reservation status and the backwardness of his native place. Krishna (name changed), who hails from Raichur, has filed a complaint against the professor of the Department of Political Science, alleging that her harassment has affected his mental health. He alleged that the professor harassed him when he approached her for his marks card. She refused to give it citing an administration issue. 

It is said that the student was in a hurry and pressed the professor to give him his marks card. He filed his complaint after this incident.

In his complaint, he alleged that the professor stated that those hailing from the Kalyan Karnataka region have a tendency to behave like rowdies. He also alleged that the professor stated that he got a seat in the university not because of merit, but reservation.

However, some students stated that the complaint might have been filed to target the professor because of such incidents between them earlier. “The department has a reputation of being strict with students. Similar incidents in the past might have led to the complaint against the professor. The university authorities are looking into the complaint. The professor has denied the allegations against her,” according to Lokesh Ram, vice-president of Bangalore University Postgraduate and Research Scholars’ Association.

The incident occurred on Thursday. Meanwhile, another student has accused a professor of the Department of Electronic Media of harassment. Students protested on Friday against the “discrimination” in the university. According to Lokesh, Vice-Chancellor S M Jayakar and Registrar Mahesh Babu spoke to the protesting students.

Following this, a circular was issued by the university stating that students must be treated equally without any discrimination. The vice-chancellor stated that an internal inquiry is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore University harrasment casteist
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp