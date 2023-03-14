Bangalore University student files harassment plaint against professor

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A first-year postgraduate political science student has accused a Bangalore University (BU) professor of harassing and insulting him over his reservation status and the backwardness of his native place. Krishna (name changed), who hails from Raichur, has filed a complaint against the professor of the Department of Political Science, alleging that her harassment has affected his mental health. He alleged that the professor harassed him when he approached her for his marks card. She refused to give it citing an administration issue.

It is said that the student was in a hurry and pressed the professor to give him his marks card. He filed his complaint after this incident.

In his complaint, he alleged that the professor stated that those hailing from the Kalyan Karnataka region have a tendency to behave like rowdies. He also alleged that the professor stated that he got a seat in the university not because of merit, but reservation.

However, some students stated that the complaint might have been filed to target the professor because of such incidents between them earlier. “The department has a reputation of being strict with students. Similar incidents in the past might have led to the complaint against the professor. The university authorities are looking into the complaint. The professor has denied the allegations against her,” according to Lokesh Ram, vice-president of Bangalore University Postgraduate and Research Scholars’ Association.

The incident occurred on Thursday. Meanwhile, another student has accused a professor of the Department of Electronic Media of harassment. Students protested on Friday against the “discrimination” in the university. According to Lokesh, Vice-Chancellor S M Jayakar and Registrar Mahesh Babu spoke to the protesting students.

Following this, a circular was issued by the university stating that students must be treated equally without any discrimination. The vice-chancellor stated that an internal inquiry is on.

