Karnataka Governor adopts 100 tuberculosis patients under TB-free initiative

The event was organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Mission, Karnataka TB Cell and the Raj Bhavan.

Published: 14th March 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gelhot adopted 100 tuberculosis patients as part of Ni-Kshay Mitra of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday. The Governor urged people, corporate houses and social activists to adopt TB patients and make contributions towards achieving a TB-free India.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target to make India TB-free by 2025, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach those who need them the most,” the Governor said. He also commended the initiative to provide community participation for TB patients through the ‘Nikshay 2.0’ portal, which currently has 13.5 lakh registered TB patients of which 8.9 lakh active TB patients have consented to adoption.

Also present on the occasion was Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh Siroya, MD of Mandya Milk Union Ltd Dr  PR Manjesh, Girish Krishnamurthy of Tata Medical and Diagnostic, Dr  Farooq Ahmed Manur, Jeevith Enterprises, Pawan Rankha, N Raghavan, Rotary District 3190, Mines Quarry and Crusher Owners, Chamarajanagar. So far, of the 39,745 identified TB patients in Karnataka, 25,895 patients have consented to Poshan Aadhaar, and of those, 25,110 patients have been adopted.

