Woman, 25, shoots dead father-in-law in Kodagu district

The spot was visited by Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and others.

Published: 14th March 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A woman allegedly shot dead her father-in-law over a petty family rift. The incident was reported at Karkalli village of Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu. The accused has been booked for murder and has been taken into judicial custody.

KA Mandanna (73) was allegedly shot dead by daughter-in-law Neelamma aka Jyothi (25). Neelamma married Mandanna’s son KM Nanaiah over four years ago. It is learnt that Neelamma and Mandanna often used to have family rifts over petty issues and the disagreements started nearly three years ago. According to sources, Mandanna lived separately in a room in the same house and used to cook food for himself for the past one year.

On March 11, Mandanna is said to have given a fruit to his three-year-old grandson (son of Neelamma and Nanaiah). However, Neelamma is said to have been irked by the move and a rift broke out between the two. On Sunday (March 12), the rift grew bigger even as Neelamma allegedly shot Mandanna with a gun when the former’s husband Nanaiah had ventured out to fetch some firewood.

Mandanna suffered an injury on his back and he was killed. Nanaiah filed a complaint against his wife Neelamma at the Somwarpet police station. The spot was visited by Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and others. The dead body was sent to Madikeri Hospital for postmortem and investigations are ongoing. The accused Neelamma has been taken into judicial custody and has been booked under murder charges.

