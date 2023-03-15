Delivery boys flee with iPhones, smart watch, held

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The CEN police of the Central division have arrested two persons who worked as delivery boys and allegedly stole valuables that were booked for delivery by customers. Investigations revealed that the accused used fake Aadhaar cards to register with the delivery service company.

Basavaraj (26), a resident of Raichur, and Malappa (23), a resident of Surpur in Yadgir, are arrested. The police said a businessman had purchased six iPhones and an Apple watch worth Rs. 5.82 lakh from a shop on SP Road on March 5 and for delivery of the same to his shop through a mobile application.

A delivery boy named Arun Patil picked up the valuables from the shop and after some time contacted the businessman and told him that the parcel was handed over to another delivery boy Nayan at West of Chord Road who would deliver the parcel.

However, the valuables were not delivered and their phones were switched off, following which a complaint was lodged. “The accused delivery boys were traced and arrested and valuables were recovered. It was found that the accused Basavaraj and Malappa had registered with the delivery app giving fake Aadhaar cards in the name of Arun Patil and Nayan J. It was also found that though the company had suspended their partnership for cheating in the past, they used other credentials to register with the company again,” the police added. 

