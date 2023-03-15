Don’t fall prey to those paying money for votes, says BJP’s Somanna  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister V Somanna on Tuesday said that citizens should not get carried away into casting their vote for those who distribute money among them at night. He said citizens should evaluate and assess for themselves what work has been done.

He said that this money will only last for a day or two. But the vote cast for a capable candidate will ensure people are served all the time. He also urged all those who have not registered in the voter list to get enrolled at the earliest.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a programme to distribute sewing machines to women in the Govindarajajanagar constituency. The BBMP had organised the sewing machine distribution drive for 433 eligible women, trained in nine wards of the constituency.

The sewing machine distribution is aimed at fostering self-reliance among women. They are being distributed to beneficiaries who underwent training under the Women’s Welfare Programme in Govindarajanagar.

