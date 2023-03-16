Man rapes, kills ex-girlfriend, attempts to kill self in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A jilted lover allegedly raped and murdered a 23-year-old woman after she got engaged to another man. After committing the crime, the accused attempted suicide and is undergoing treatment. The crime was reported in Wilson Garden Police station limits on Tuesday. The accused tried to end his life at his residence in KP Agrahara police limits.

The accused, who has been identified as Manoj, and the victim were Facebook friends and later fell in love. The victim’s parents fixed her marriage with another man. After coming to know about this, the accused went to her residence in the absence of her family and fought with her. He then allegedly raped and smothered her to death with a pillow. Her postmortem confirmed rape.

Manoj works as a writer in a road construction company. The victim was a resident of Wilson Garden.

The crime reportedly took place between 10pm to 12pm on Tuesday, and surfaced around 4 pm. The accused after returning home tried to hang himself. He was rushed to hospital by his family members, and his condition is said to be critical.

“Unaware of the murder, the victim’s family thought that she was asleep, only to discover that she was dead. After a complaint was registered, we collected details of the accused based on local intelligence. When we went to his house, we were told that he was under treatment for attempting suicide.

Manoj is yet to be arrested. The victim’s postmortem report has confirmed rape,” said an officer. The victim, after discontinuing her studies, worked for a while, but presently stayed at home. A case of rape (IPC 376) and murder (IPC 302) has been registered against Manoj.

