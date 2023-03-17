Body in drum case cracked: Victim’s bro-in-law on the run 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The woman whose body was found inside a drum at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli on March 13 was strangulated by eight men at Kalasipalya over a family dispute, the investigation has revealed.

Following a clue from a sticker with the name Jamal and Kalasipalya pasted on the drum, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three of the accused within two days of the incident. A massive hunt is on for the rest.

The victim is 27-year-old Tamanna, a native of Bihar. The killers had broken her legs to fit her into the small drum. The arrested are Kamal, Tanveer and Shaqib, while Nawab, Jamal, Massar, Asaab and Sabool are on the run.

Briefing newspersons on Thursday, Superintendent of Police S K Soumyalatha, who headed the investigation, said the issue boiled down to a family dispute. “Three teams were formed to crack the murder with one stationed in civilian clothes at Kalasipalya.

The team in mufti got to know that eight individuals were missing from the area since the murder. Meanwhile, one individual by the name of Mohammed Intiqab came to the area searching for his missing wife, Tamanna. This helped us identify her as the victim.”

Questioning him revealed the background. “Tamanna was married off to a disabled person, Afroz, in Bihar and she left him within two months. She took a liking to Intiqab, and eloped with him in July 2021 to Bengaluru. The duo were residing in Anekal with Intiqab employed as an AC mechanic,” she said.

His brother Nawab was opposed to their marriage as he felt it was causing issues within the family. “He invited the couple to his residence at Kalasipalya on Sunday (March 12). Seven of his friends were already there in the house and they took Tamanna to wait at a woman acquaintance’s house nearby,” the SP said.

They then tried to convince Intiqab to leave Tamanna, but failed. “They assured him that she will be sent safely to Bihar and asked him to leave her. He left the house in a huff refusing to do so.” The group then went to the acquaintance’s house and killed Tamanna with a dupatta and another cloth. “No serial murderer is at work and the other two cases of murdered women are separate,” the SP stressed.

