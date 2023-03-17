Home Cities Bengaluru

Body in drum case cracked: Victim’s bro-in-law on the run 

The victim is 27-year-old Tamanna, a native of Bihar. The killers had broken her legs to fit her into the small drum. 

Published: 17th March 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

The three accused arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Tamanna (right)

The three accused arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Tamanna (right)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The woman whose body was found inside a drum at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli on March 13 was strangulated by eight men at Kalasipalya over a family dispute, the investigation has revealed. 

Following a clue from a sticker with the name Jamal and Kalasipalya pasted on the drum, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three of the accused within two days of the incident. A massive hunt is on for the rest. 

The victim is 27-year-old Tamanna, a native of Bihar. The killers had broken her legs to fit her into the small drum. The arrested are Kamal, Tanveer and Shaqib, while Nawab, Jamal, Massar, Asaab and Sabool are on the run. 

Briefing newspersons on Thursday, Superintendent of Police S K Soumyalatha, who headed the investigation, said the issue boiled down to a family dispute. “Three teams were formed to crack the murder with one stationed in civilian clothes at Kalasipalya.

The team in mufti got to know that eight individuals were missing from the area since the murder. Meanwhile, one individual by the name of Mohammed Intiqab came to the area searching for his missing wife, Tamanna. This helped us identify her as the victim.” 

Questioning him revealed the background. “Tamanna was married off to a disabled person, Afroz, in Bihar and she left him within two months. She took a liking to Intiqab, and eloped with him in July 2021 to Bengaluru. The duo were residing in Anekal with Intiqab employed as an AC mechanic,” she said. 

His brother Nawab was opposed to their marriage as he felt it was causing issues within the family. “He invited the couple to his residence at Kalasipalya on Sunday (March 12). Seven of his friends were already there in the house and they took Tamanna to wait at a woman acquaintance’s house nearby,” the SP said. 

They then tried to convince Intiqab to leave Tamanna, but failed. “They assured him that she will be sent safely to Bihar and asked him to leave her. He left the house in a huff refusing to do so.” The group then went to the acquaintance’s house and killed Tamanna with a dupatta and another cloth. “No serial murderer is at work and the other two cases of murdered women are separate,” the SP stressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Baiyappanahalli body in drum case
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp