Driving on fair fare lane: Namma Yatri app registers 4 lakh customers

Bengaluru-based autorickshaw app Namma Yatri, which was created by autorickshaw drivers, now have around 4 lakh customers and 43,000 drivers. 

The app is probably the world’s first 100 per cent open-mobility app, where passengers can directly connect with autorickshaw drivers. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru-based autorickshaw app Namma Yatri, which was created by autorickshaw drivers, now have around 4 lakh customers and 43,000 drivers. The app which was launched amid a tussle between the government and cab aggregators, who were accused of charging high fares. 

The app is probably the world’s first 100 per cent open-mobility app, where passengers can directly connect with autorickshaw drivers. The payments are directly received by the drivers, without going through any middlemen. 

Auto drivers hold posters of 'Namma Yatri', a Bengaluru-based auto booking app, during a press conference in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Rudramurthy, general secretary, Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), said on Thursday, “Drivers across the city have come together to support Namma Yatri. It is a liberating experience for us, the drivers, who serve people with a smile on their faces. We feel our bond with passengers has now become stronger without any middleman”. 

Namma Yatri drivers will focus on gaining people’s trust. “We are committed to citizens’ safety, good service and affordable prices. We will work collaboratively with citizens to solve any existing problems,” he added.

