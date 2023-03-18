Home Cities Bengaluru

10-member French team looks at Metro Phase-3 funding opportunity

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez and other top officials gave a presentative on Metro’s network and its upcoming lines Friday morning, after which the team toured the station. 

Published: 18th March 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 10-member strong French delegation, including five parliamentarians who arrived from New Delhi, took a ride on Namma Metro Friday morning from Kempegowda Interchange Metro station to Vidhana Soudha. They were impressed. The possibility that Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD), a French public institution, which has funded Rs 1,600 crore for BMRCL phase-2, might fund the upcoming phase-3 project were also discussed, said a senior Metro official.

“The phase-2 funding was used in converting all three car coaches across the BMRCL network into six-car ones, signalling and commissioning works,” said a source. “To our request to consider funding our next phase, the ADB team said they would try their best to assist Namma Metro,” he added.

Thierry Berthelot, Diplomatic representative of France in Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh, tweeted pictures of their visit, saying, “France is  committed to the project with financing and promoting sustainable transport in the metropolis.”

The French delegation at the Kempegowda Interchange Metro Station. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez (extreme right) is also seen | Express

Jean-Louis Bourlanges, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and MP for Hauts de Seine and MPs Sebastien Chenu, Hadrien Ghomi, Michel Herbilion, Farida Amrani, and representatives of the French Embassy in New Delhi, the Consulate in Bengaluru, and an AFD-Ibdia Country Director and translators were part of the team.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez and other top officials gave a presentative on Metro’s network and its upcoming lines Friday morning, after which the team toured the station. 

Emphasis was laid on hiring more women in BMRCL and making commuting more convenient for them with a separate coach. “Thirty per cent of our operations and management team which includes train operators are women and 35 per cent of our commuters are women. If one includes outsourced staff like housekeeping and security, women are 56 per cent of our workforce,” he said.

PM MAY LAUNCH WHITEFIELD-KR PURAM LINE ON MARCH 25
PM Narendra Modi will launch the Whitefield-KR Puram line on March 25, said multiple Metro sources. The launch is likely to take place from the Whitefield end. The fare between two ends will be Rs 35, and will take 22 minutes, a source said while trains will run at a frequency of 12 mins, Parwez said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French delegation BMRCL phase-2 Metro Phase-3 Agence Francaise de Developpement
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp