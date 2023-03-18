Harassed woman railway passenger relives her horror

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pinky Chatterjee (name changed to protect identity), allegedly harassed by suspended Deputy Chief Ticketing Inspector (DyCTI) V Santhosh at the KR Puram railway station, filed a complaint against him at the Government Railway Police station at Bengaluru Cantonment on Friday.

The police, in their FIR, have booked Santhosh under Section 354 of the IPC which is an act of criminal force being used to outrage the modesty of a woman and can lead to an imprisonment term between one and five years. Chatterjee, still traumatised over her experience, said she is thankful to the strangers who came to her rescue. The woman from Kolkata was in Bengaluru on March 14 for an interview for the post of a manager in a top concern.

During her exclusive interaction with The New Indian Express on Thursday evening, she produced the proof of her ticket on her mobile. “I paid Rs 2,770 for a confirmed 3AC ticket booked through premium tatkal,” she said.

This MBA tourism graduate from Bhubaneswar has a BA in Sanskrit from Kolkata. She had worked for five years since 2016 as a team leader at a top travel concern in Bengaluru. Post-Covid, she went to Kolkata and ran her ailing father’s garment business for two years and arrived in Bengaluru looking for work.

Reliving the incident of Tuesday evening, she said, “I had just got out of my compartment when this official with a railway ID on him noticed me from far and rushed to me for my ticket. I had a laptop behind, a trolley bag and was carrying another bag. I told him to wait a little.” The reason was it was crowded and her hands were full.

Chatterjee had walked a few steps. “I suddenly felt a big force tugging at my hair and my dress from behind in a bid to restrain me from moving. I was about to fall but steadied myself. I turned and was shocked to see the same ticketing official had stopped me,” she said. This frightened her and she immediately took out her phone to show her ticket and asked him why he had to pull her. “He used unparliamentary language and said even the father of the police cannot touch him.

He came very close to me and I could sense he was heavily drunk. He had a pen and brought it close to my face and said he would draw whatever he wanted on my face. He also touched my mask forcibly and was attempting to remove it with his hand almost touching my face. I really thought he would hit me and was terrified.” It was then that a co-passenger shouted at him to back off. Later following public uproar over his behaviour, the official mellowed down and walked away. “It was God’s grace that so many people came to my help. I still shiver when I think of the incident,” she added.

Chatterjee was a frequent flyer between Bengaluru and Kolkata and this was a rare train trip she took. She sought answers from the Railways on, “The language he used and his body language, which was that of a rowdy. He was drunk, had no respect for his job.”

