Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Spring is upon us and so are various outdoor events. With street style being the top pick now for GenZ, one accessory that goes really well with the whole look are the bucket hats. It has been picked by many Hollywood celebrities and international models like Rihanna, Hailey Beiber, Irina Shayk, and Gigi Hadid to name a few.

Catering to the demand, many international luxury brands are also giving a spin to these hats. Take, for instance, Prada’s fur bucket hat and bedazzled bucket hats which make it to the wardrobes of the high-profiled. From the luxury brands, these hats have now made their way to many street-style brands like HnM and Zara, hence making them a crowd favourite. Of course, Bengaluru is no exception and fashionistas have figured out various ways to style it as well.

Aswathi Balakrishnan

Aswathi Balakrishnan, a fashion content creator and stylist, found out about bucket hat trends from Pinterest and international celebrities. “If you want to make it look super casual and chic, all you got to do is add a bucket hat because it screams relaxed fashion. It’s not something where you have to try too hard. It’s an accessory that completes your entire outfit and probably elevates it and makes you look way more stylish than you actually are,” says Balakrishnan, adding when she is on vacation, she picks the bucket hat because it’s also something that protects you from the sun.

Even for Shreya Yadav, a model by profession, functionality plays an important role when she picks a fashion accessory. “I keep track of the trends these days and also keep an eye on international bloggers because they jump onto the bandwagon before it comes to India. I had seen a couple of fashion bloggers sporting these bucket hats during an international fashion show and now it has caught on in India,” says Yadav, adding she prefers to style it in a casual way with baggy pants. She further adds, “But I also experimented by teaming a bright orange bucket hat with a baggy orange blazer. It came out really well. It primarily depends on how you carry it off.”

A key point to note during styling a hat is hairstyle. The style, texture and length of your hair completely change the look of it. But Smitha Y, a stylist and designer, says the beauty of a bucket hat is it is quite adaptable. “Bucket hats give an edgy and trendy look. So it doesn’t matter how long or short your hair is. It’s something that you can completely slay while you have your hair open and free because the whole idea about a bucket hat is to make your look more relaxed,” she adds.

Not just ladies, bucket hats are quite popular among men too. In the Indian film industry, fashion icons like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar have been seen sporting them too.

BENGALURU: Spring is upon us and so are various outdoor events. With street style being the top pick now for GenZ, one accessory that goes really well with the whole look are the bucket hats. It has been picked by many Hollywood celebrities and international models like Rihanna, Hailey Beiber, Irina Shayk, and Gigi Hadid to name a few. Catering to the demand, many international luxury brands are also giving a spin to these hats. Take, for instance, Prada’s fur bucket hat and bedazzled bucket hats which make it to the wardrobes of the high-profiled. From the luxury brands, these hats have now made their way to many street-style brands like HnM and Zara, hence making them a crowd favourite. Of course, Bengaluru is no exception and fashionistas have figured out various ways to style it as well. Aswathi BalakrishnanAswathi Balakrishnan, a fashion content creator and stylist, found out about bucket hat trends from Pinterest and international celebrities. “If you want to make it look super casual and chic, all you got to do is add a bucket hat because it screams relaxed fashion. It’s not something where you have to try too hard. It’s an accessory that completes your entire outfit and probably elevates it and makes you look way more stylish than you actually are,” says Balakrishnan, adding when she is on vacation, she picks the bucket hat because it’s also something that protects you from the sun. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even for Shreya Yadav, a model by profession, functionality plays an important role when she picks a fashion accessory. “I keep track of the trends these days and also keep an eye on international bloggers because they jump onto the bandwagon before it comes to India. I had seen a couple of fashion bloggers sporting these bucket hats during an international fashion show and now it has caught on in India,” says Yadav, adding she prefers to style it in a casual way with baggy pants. She further adds, “But I also experimented by teaming a bright orange bucket hat with a baggy orange blazer. It came out really well. It primarily depends on how you carry it off.” A key point to note during styling a hat is hairstyle. The style, texture and length of your hair completely change the look of it. But Smitha Y, a stylist and designer, says the beauty of a bucket hat is it is quite adaptable. “Bucket hats give an edgy and trendy look. So it doesn’t matter how long or short your hair is. It’s something that you can completely slay while you have your hair open and free because the whole idea about a bucket hat is to make your look more relaxed,” she adds. Not just ladies, bucket hats are quite popular among men too. In the Indian film industry, fashion icons like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar have been seen sporting them too.