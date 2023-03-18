Home Cities Bengaluru

West Bengaluru hit by power, water woes

Published: 18th March 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For most residents of west Bengaluru, this summer has been tortuous, especially because of power cuts and water problems. For the last two days, areas from Peenya to Vijayanagara and Byadarahalli have been facing power cuts, leading to a water crisis. Also, many small and medium-scale industries have suffered losses because of power cuts.

“We were getting electricity for an hour and then there would be a power cut for more than two hours and then some relief. This went on for two days. We were unable to pump water, and we are completely helpless,” said Mayanak K, a resident of Nagarbhavi.

The residents pointed out that power cuts are happening just a day after the energy department announced that there would be no power cuts for the next three months to help students and farmers.

The situation got so worse that the government water dispenser started selling water at a higher price. “As we could not pump water, we were forced to buy water. Due to power cuts, water dispensers are charging Rs 15-20 per can, while on a normal day, it would be Rs 5. People are selling water in the black,” said Sujatha M, a resident of Magadi Road.

Officials at the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Bangalore Electricity Corporation Limited said due to technical issues, the 66KV line snapped and the conductor got damaged on the Peenya-Bydarahalli line. The officials said the incident occurred on Wednesday night and since the technology is new, repairing is taking time. The heavy pre-monsoon shower on Thursday night also made the situation worse. 

