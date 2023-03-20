Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Examination Authority to release first round PG AYUSH results today

The first round seat allotment results for PG AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Naturopathy and Homeopathy) courses will be released by Monday evening.

Published: 20th March 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 08:10 AM

Karnataka Examination Authority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first round seat allotment results for PG AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Naturopathy and Homeopathy) courses will be released by Monday evening. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released the results of the mock seat allotments on Saturday. Candidates can view the results on the KEA website (keaonline.karnataka.gov.in).  

Candidates will be able to reorder or change their choice of courses and college till 11 am on Monday, while they can complete fee payments between Tuesday and Thursday on the release of allotment results.

These candidates will need to report to their allotted colleges by Saturday, with all relevant documents and the payment verification slip. Currently, the PG AYUSH courses in the state have 1,125 seats of which 356 belong to the government quota. 

