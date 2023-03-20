What’s best for the rider in you

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To the uninitiated, there are only two types of two-wheelers — scooters and bikes. However, for enthusiasts, it’s a long list. Even in the 150-200 cc segment, we can see many such design types.

Every rider has a different purpose for choosing a bike. Motorbikes are categorised based on various factors including different road conditions and terrain, type of rider, comfort vs performance, purpose, etc. Let’s have a look at the various types of two-wheelers.

Cruiser and adventure tourer

Cruisers are designed for highways and for those who want to “sit back and relax”! These are for effortless urban cruising and long rides. The riding position is like sitting in a car. Cruisers are available from 150 cc onwards. They are very stable in a straight line and come with an accessible seat height and a big fuel tank.

Adventure tourers can be called the SUVs of the bike industry. They can go anywhere; be it gravel or sand. These are tall and have very good ground clearance and long-travel suspension. They’ll often have variants that are geared either towards touring on tarmac or towards off-road touring.

Riding will require a bit of practice too. Royal Enfield Classic 350, Kawasaki Z900RS, Ducati XDiavel, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa 42, Honda H’ness CB350, and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 are best listed for riding in the cruiser segment. The top brands that manufacture adventure-tourer bikes are Royal Enfield, Hero, and BMW.

Sports bikes

Youngsters and hardcore ride enthusiasts fall into this category. These bikes focus on speed and a sporty chassis. Their fairings and design ensure good aerodynamics.

The top brands that manufacture sports bikes are Yamaha, TVS, and Bajaj. Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Yamaha MT 15 V2, Yamaha R15 V4, and TVS Apache RTR 160 are some favourite models of motorheads.

Scooters

The scooter is the most practical two-wheeler for daily use. No headache like changing gears, no question of where to keep the helmet when parking, no heat from the engine reaching you, plenty of storage spaces, mobile charging points, Bluetooth connectivity – the list of favourable factors is long. In fact, the advent of gearless scooters made a revolution in the mobility of women and senior citizens.

Even at the entry-level, scooters are stylish, the more expensive, the more fun they are. Electric scooters are also high in demand. To name a few – Honda Activa 6G, TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio, TVS NTORQ 125, Ola S1, Suzuki Access 125, TVS iQube Electric, Ather 450X, Suzuki Burgman Street, and Bajaj Chetak.

Commuter bikes

They are for the daily commute. India’s workforce depends heavily on these no-nonsense machines. They combine performance, mileage, and ride comfort, with more emphasis on the latter two. Commuter bikes come in various engine capacities. When you look at the entry-level, bikes are cheaper than scooters.

The top manufacturers that produce in this segment are Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, and Keeway. Hero Splendor Plus, Honda SP 125, Yamaha MT 15 V2, Honda Shine, TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar 125, and Bajaj Pulsar 150 are some of the best sellers.

Street/ Naked bikes

For some market watchers, commuter bikes belong to a wider category – street bikes aka naked bikes. These come with zero luxury elements and require only low maintenance. There is no fairing or cladding, and that’s why they are called naked. Typically, they come without wind protection and sometimes expose their frames as a part of the design.

Their upright riding position offers ease of driving. Some top-listed street bikes available in India are Honda H’ness CB350, KTM 200 Duke, Yamaha MT 15 V2, TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, KTM 250 Duke, and Bajaj Pulsar 150.

Dirt bikes

The market for dirt bikes is very small in India. They are recreational bikes with long-travel suspension and are able to handle dirt. They have knobby tires, small fuel tanks, and usually no lights. Yamaha WR 155R, Suzuki DR-Z50, Kawasaki KLX 110, and Suzuki RM Z250 are riders’ favourites.

Electric two-wheelers

The segment is fast growing with a green signal. There are smart electric scooters and motorcycles with the best in technology features and range. Power is supplied by a rechargeable battery that drives one or more electric motors. Ola S1, TVS iQube Electric, and Ather 450X are the best sellers in the electric-scooter segment. The top brands that produce electric bikes are Revolt, Ultraviolette, Tork, Matter EV, and Oben Electric.

HONDA new releases

Shine 100

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched its most affordable and fuel-efficient mass motorcycle – The Shine 100 in India. Shine 100 is developed with 12 patent applications for the enhancement of reliability. At the heart of Shine 100 ticks an all-new 100cc OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power which optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction with a smooth eco-friendly engine.

This new 100cc engine is lightweight, efficient, and has class-leading mileage. Shine 100 will be available in five colour options. The all-new Shine 100 is priced attractively at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

H’ness CB350 & CB350RS

HMSI launched the OBD2B compliant 2023 H’ness CB350 & CB350RS. Honda also introduced a new customisation section for the CB350 customers – ‘My CB, My Way’. The H’ness CB350 blends Honda’s originality with a timeless sense of design. The style resonates with the new-age motorcyclists’ sense of self-expression and uniqueness.

On the other hand, CB350RS is the perfect example of an amalgamation between contemporary style and superior stance. At the heart of CB350 is a big powerful 350cc, air-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder OBD2B compliant engine equipped with PGM-FI technology.

It delivers a max torque of 30 Nm@3000 rpm. CB350 is available in 3 variants and the price ranges from Rs 2,09,857 to Rs 2,14,856 lakh. CB350RS is available in 3 variants in the price range of Rs 2,14,856 to Rs 2,17,857 lakh.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

BENGALURU: To the uninitiated, there are only two types of two-wheelers — scooters and bikes. However, for enthusiasts, it’s a long list. Even in the 150-200 cc segment, we can see many such design types. Every rider has a different purpose for choosing a bike. Motorbikes are categorised based on various factors including different road conditions and terrain, type of rider, comfort vs performance, purpose, etc. Let’s have a look at the various types of two-wheelers. Cruiser and adventure tourergoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Cruisers are designed for highways and for those who want to “sit back and relax”! These are for effortless urban cruising and long rides. The riding position is like sitting in a car. Cruisers are available from 150 cc onwards. They are very stable in a straight line and come with an accessible seat height and a big fuel tank. Adventure tourers can be called the SUVs of the bike industry. They can go anywhere; be it gravel or sand. These are tall and have very good ground clearance and long-travel suspension. They’ll often have variants that are geared either towards touring on tarmac or towards off-road touring. Riding will require a bit of practice too. Royal Enfield Classic 350, Kawasaki Z900RS, Ducati XDiavel, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa 42, Honda H’ness CB350, and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 are best listed for riding in the cruiser segment. The top brands that manufacture adventure-tourer bikes are Royal Enfield, Hero, and BMW. Sports bikes Youngsters and hardcore ride enthusiasts fall into this category. These bikes focus on speed and a sporty chassis. Their fairings and design ensure good aerodynamics. The top brands that manufacture sports bikes are Yamaha, TVS, and Bajaj. Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Yamaha MT 15 V2, Yamaha R15 V4, and TVS Apache RTR 160 are some favourite models of motorheads. Scooters The scooter is the most practical two-wheeler for daily use. No headache like changing gears, no question of where to keep the helmet when parking, no heat from the engine reaching you, plenty of storage spaces, mobile charging points, Bluetooth connectivity – the list of favourable factors is long. In fact, the advent of gearless scooters made a revolution in the mobility of women and senior citizens. Even at the entry-level, scooters are stylish, the more expensive, the more fun they are. Electric scooters are also high in demand. To name a few – Honda Activa 6G, TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio, TVS NTORQ 125, Ola S1, Suzuki Access 125, TVS iQube Electric, Ather 450X, Suzuki Burgman Street, and Bajaj Chetak. Commuter bikes They are for the daily commute. India’s workforce depends heavily on these no-nonsense machines. They combine performance, mileage, and ride comfort, with more emphasis on the latter two. Commuter bikes come in various engine capacities. When you look at the entry-level, bikes are cheaper than scooters. The top manufacturers that produce in this segment are Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, and Keeway. Hero Splendor Plus, Honda SP 125, Yamaha MT 15 V2, Honda Shine, TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar 125, and Bajaj Pulsar 150 are some of the best sellers. Street/ Naked bikes For some market watchers, commuter bikes belong to a wider category – street bikes aka naked bikes. These come with zero luxury elements and require only low maintenance. There is no fairing or cladding, and that’s why they are called naked. Typically, they come without wind protection and sometimes expose their frames as a part of the design. Their upright riding position offers ease of driving. Some top-listed street bikes available in India are Honda H’ness CB350, KTM 200 Duke, Yamaha MT 15 V2, TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, KTM 250 Duke, and Bajaj Pulsar 150. Dirt bikes The market for dirt bikes is very small in India. They are recreational bikes with long-travel suspension and are able to handle dirt. They have knobby tires, small fuel tanks, and usually no lights. Yamaha WR 155R, Suzuki DR-Z50, Kawasaki KLX 110, and Suzuki RM Z250 are riders’ favourites. Electric two-wheelers The segment is fast growing with a green signal. There are smart electric scooters and motorcycles with the best in technology features and range. Power is supplied by a rechargeable battery that drives one or more electric motors. Ola S1, TVS iQube Electric, and Ather 450X are the best sellers in the electric-scooter segment. The top brands that produce electric bikes are Revolt, Ultraviolette, Tork, Matter EV, and Oben Electric. HONDA new releases Shine 100 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched its most affordable and fuel-efficient mass motorcycle – The Shine 100 in India. Shine 100 is developed with 12 patent applications for the enhancement of reliability. At the heart of Shine 100 ticks an all-new 100cc OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power which optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction with a smooth eco-friendly engine. This new 100cc engine is lightweight, efficient, and has class-leading mileage. Shine 100 will be available in five colour options. The all-new Shine 100 is priced attractively at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). H’ness CB350 & CB350RS HMSI launched the OBD2B compliant 2023 H’ness CB350 & CB350RS. Honda also introduced a new customisation section for the CB350 customers – ‘My CB, My Way’. The H’ness CB350 blends Honda’s originality with a timeless sense of design. The style resonates with the new-age motorcyclists’ sense of self-expression and uniqueness. On the other hand, CB350RS is the perfect example of an amalgamation between contemporary style and superior stance. At the heart of CB350 is a big powerful 350cc, air-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder OBD2B compliant engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers a max torque of 30 Nm@3000 rpm. CB350 is available in 3 variants and the price ranges from Rs 2,09,857 to Rs 2,14,856 lakh. CB350RS is available in 3 variants in the price range of Rs 2,14,856 to Rs 2,17,857 lakh. The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’