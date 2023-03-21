Home Cities Bengaluru

Animal activists fume over goat sacrifice with teeth in Bengaluru

Police omit temple authorities in FIR

Published: 21st March 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

goat

Image used for representational purpose

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Animal rights activists have accused Byappanahalli police of not naming the accused in a case, in which two persons tore apart a goat with their teeth at Angala Parameshwari temple, on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place on the temple premises at Krishna Nagar, near New Byappanahalli. The activists allege that two men tore apart a goat that was meant for sacrifice, as part of a ritual, with their teeth. 

According to Harish KB, a member of the Society For Prevention of Cruelty To Animals (SPCA), his friend Nitin Jain, also a member of SPCA, noticed this act. “He called me and shared the video. I asked him to file a complaint with the jurisdictional police, which he did. Byappanahalli police registered an FIR but did not bring in the name of the persons involved in the gruesome act, or members of the temple trust in the accused column. Instead, they have mentioned ‘unknown persons’,” he alleged.

“It is said the goat’s head was separated from the body, following the lethal bite. This is nothing but animal cruelty, hence we wanted police to take steps as per rules,” stated Harish.

Animal rights activists now plan to write to the animal husbandry department, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, BBMP Chief Commissioner and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to prevent animal sacrifice at temples and village festivals, and adhere to norms under the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifice Act 1959, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules 2020, and IPC Sec 429, as many temples at the panchayat level and municipal jurisdiction witness similar acts during summer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Animal rights activists Byappanahalli police Angala Parameshwari temple
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp