Animal activists fume over goat sacrifice with teeth in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Animal rights activists have accused Byappanahalli police of not naming the accused in a case, in which two persons tore apart a goat with their teeth at Angala Parameshwari temple, on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place on the temple premises at Krishna Nagar, near New Byappanahalli. The activists allege that two men tore apart a goat that was meant for sacrifice, as part of a ritual, with their teeth.

According to Harish KB, a member of the Society For Prevention of Cruelty To Animals (SPCA), his friend Nitin Jain, also a member of SPCA, noticed this act. “He called me and shared the video. I asked him to file a complaint with the jurisdictional police, which he did. Byappanahalli police registered an FIR but did not bring in the name of the persons involved in the gruesome act, or members of the temple trust in the accused column. Instead, they have mentioned ‘unknown persons’,” he alleged.

“It is said the goat’s head was separated from the body, following the lethal bite. This is nothing but animal cruelty, hence we wanted police to take steps as per rules,” stated Harish.

Animal rights activists now plan to write to the animal husbandry department, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, BBMP Chief Commissioner and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to prevent animal sacrifice at temples and village festivals, and adhere to norms under the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifice Act 1959, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules 2020, and IPC Sec 429, as many temples at the panchayat level and municipal jurisdiction witness similar acts during summer.

