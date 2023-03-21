Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto strike evokes mixed response in Bengaluru  

Some auto drivers exploited the strike and charged exorbitantly.

Published: 21st March 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Autorickshaw drivers protest

Autorickshaw drivers spar with police personnel, during a protest against the state government demanding a ban on whiteboard bike taxis, in Bengaluru on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 24-hour strike called by auto unions in protest against the operation of whiteboard and e-bike taxis evoked a mixed response. Autos were seen plying in the city as usual. All those auto drivers who attempted to gherao the Chief Minister’s official residence were lathi-charged and taken into preventive custody.

During the lathi charge, it is alleged that Manjunath, convenor of Bangalore Auto Drivers Union’s Federation, was attacked and his eyes were hurt.

Speaking to TNIE, Manjunath alleged, “Auto drivers who were heading towards the official residence of the Chief Minister were stopped. When they tried to resist by holding each other’s arms, police lathi-charged us and my eyes were hurt and swollen. I have received treatment at Minto Eye Hospital and doctors have advised rest for four days.”

Replying to a question on the mixed response to the strike call, Manjunath said, “There are nearly two lakh autos in the city. We gave short notice for the strike. We relayed more on social media to spread the message. We should have ideally visited each and every auto stand in the city, especially the ones on the outskirts, but couldn’t, as we had very less time and that has evoked mixed responses to the strike call.”

However, there were people who were affected by the auto strike. Some auto drivers exploited the strike and charged exorbitantly. “I wanted to go to Banashankari from JC Road. I paid Rs 400, which on other days would not even touch Rs 100,” rued Prabha, an MNC employee.

Members of the auto union met CM’s Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad on Monday and submitted their demands. They said Prasad informed them that CM Basavaraj Bommai is aware of the problems of the auto drivers and has responded positively by imposing a ban on bike taxis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Auto strike Bangalore Auto Drivers Union’s Federation
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp