Auto strike evokes mixed response in Bengaluru  

BENGALURU: The 24-hour strike called by auto unions in protest against the operation of whiteboard and e-bike taxis evoked a mixed response. Autos were seen plying in the city as usual. All those auto drivers who attempted to gherao the Chief Minister’s official residence were lathi-charged and taken into preventive custody.

During the lathi charge, it is alleged that Manjunath, convenor of Bangalore Auto Drivers Union’s Federation, was attacked and his eyes were hurt.

Speaking to TNIE, Manjunath alleged, “Auto drivers who were heading towards the official residence of the Chief Minister were stopped. When they tried to resist by holding each other’s arms, police lathi-charged us and my eyes were hurt and swollen. I have received treatment at Minto Eye Hospital and doctors have advised rest for four days.”

Replying to a question on the mixed response to the strike call, Manjunath said, “There are nearly two lakh autos in the city. We gave short notice for the strike. We relayed more on social media to spread the message. We should have ideally visited each and every auto stand in the city, especially the ones on the outskirts, but couldn’t, as we had very less time and that has evoked mixed responses to the strike call.”

However, there were people who were affected by the auto strike. Some auto drivers exploited the strike and charged exorbitantly. “I wanted to go to Banashankari from JC Road. I paid Rs 400, which on other days would not even touch Rs 100,” rued Prabha, an MNC employee.

Members of the auto union met CM’s Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad on Monday and submitted their demands. They said Prasad informed them that CM Basavaraj Bommai is aware of the problems of the auto drivers and has responded positively by imposing a ban on bike taxis.

