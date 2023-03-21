Let the right candidate show up

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a season of freebies and money offerings. Perhaps this is the only time when roads are spruced up overnight, they suddenly begin to look broader, cleaner, clearer and tarred, at least on the surface; water and power shortage is minimised, garbage is cleared the first thing in the morning and netas come calling with folded hands with promises they recited five years ago with the same devotion and level of honesty.

Outside, their cronies bring the skies down and confuse the avian creatures with high-octane sloganeering, and frenetic dancing to manic drum beats and high-pitched songs. Indians are a seasoned lot when it comes to elections and the paraphernalia including the acrobatics and lies of our netas.

This year there has been a lot of buzz around ‘big’ freebies like TV sets and washing machines being promised in some slums. My house helps form the core team of my Intelligence network and through them, I get every piece of information unfiltered.

On the breakfast table my cook, while pouring the dosae batter on the griddle, told me about the new TV sets being promised to her neighbours and complained that she was left out because her house was locked. I promised to give her leave with stern advice to not sell her vote.

“Find out who has worked in the last five years, addressed your problems and issues and vote for him,” I offered my unsolicited advice to waxed ears. She returned the next day beaming that her name had been noted on the parchi (note) for the new TV set.

“Everyone has a TV set in their house. Now they will have one more,” she said smilingly. Needless to say, my jaw fell open and refused to get back for some time until a fly, which was passing by, decided to check it out.

The same day while standing outside my house waiting for a cab to cart me to office, I saw some women walking down the road, lost in a deep conversation; the type people have when they meet their own. What caught my attention was the boxes that the women were carrying tucked safely under their arms.

The rectangular boxes had the face of an MLA printed across them. I felt the picture of the politician was bigger than the box and threatened to spill out if the women squeezed the boxes a little more.

They spoke loudly about the queue at the politician’s house and how they juggled their way through the labyrinth to get their freebie in between guffaws and snorts.

I was curious and stopped them to ask what was inside the box. “Pressure cooker,” said one of them. Just then the cab driver decided to honk in my ears to announce his arrival. I left the conversation even before it could take off and packed myself inside the cab. The next day, ritualistically, I stood out on the road and struck a conversation with the security and some others in the group.

They were having animated discussions about new TV sets and parchi. I had eavesdropped enough to understand that they were talking about some TV sets as freebies. I nosed-dived into their chat and asked about the TV and the cooker and before I knew it some of them mentioned that someone from the rival party had assured them of washing machines. They said that the nature of freebies was commensurate with the number of voters in the family.

I was shocked at the rapid pace of pecuniary progress of our netas and political parties. Earlier a biryani, `200 per adult and a bottle of alcohol for the male was the maximum inducement. It’s not just about the voters, politicians seeking tickets claim that elections have become extremely “unaffordable.” “The amount of money involved in getting a ticket and contesting elections is beyond our reach,” said a ticket aspirant of a party.

Elections are the backbone of a democracy. How difficult is it becoming for the right candidates to contest and win? How difficult is it for people to not be gullible and fall prey to material offerings by the greedy netas, who turn up once in five years and disappear once they win to fill their personal coffers? How difficult is it to rise above every consideration and vote for the candidate based on their performance in the last five years? The power of one vote is immense.

Let us not squander it.

