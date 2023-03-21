Make offenders pay for flex removal: Karnataka High Court to BBMP 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Based on a compliance report, the Karnataka High Court on Monday observed that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) action against illegal hoardings and banners is not stringent and expressed unhappiness that taxpayers’ money is being used to remove them instead of collecting the amount from the offenders.

“We were constrained to form this opinion that though BBMP finds the number of illegal banners between 488 and 2,525, the complaints or FIRs filed is only in single or double digits, with a maximum of 30 complaints. The number of unauthorised flex/banners/hoardings identified in the city after January 2023 is 9,570, whereas the number of complaints filed is 80 and FIR is only 53... Why the authority is shy to lodge complaints and FIRs,” asked the Division Bench of Chief Justice Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

The report was filed after directions were issued by the court based on a PIL filed by Mayigegowda in 2017. BBMP counsel submitted that sufficient personnel and machinery are required to remove unauthorised hoardings, flexes and banners.

When the court asked if the corporation has made any attempt to recover the amount of removing illegal flexes and hoardings, the counsel informed the court that till now, no such attempt has been made. However, the counsel submitted that a penalty has been levied on 41 offenders in Mahadevapura Zone.

The court observed that if the expenses are incurred by the corporation, which is actually taxpayers’ money, it is not a welcome step.

Meanwhile, the BBMP counsel informed the court that teams have been formed in each ward, and the officers are removing unauthorised hoardings. However, the local politicians and their supporters are again putting those up in the same place or someplace else. The officers are also removing that. The posters and hoardings increase during elections and festive seasons.

Response sought

The court sought a response from the state government and the BBMP on three key issues raised by amicus curiae Vikram Huilgol. First, the directions issued by the court to the state government for directions to all municipal councils and corporations to take action against illegal hoardings, banners, and flexes.

Second, most of the materials used for banners and flex hoardings contain plastic and dumping them might lead to health hazards. Third, if a helpline has been established. This would involve citizens, and help the corporation or other civic agencies to take action soon.

