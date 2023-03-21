Ramesh claims TDR scam in Siddu’s rule

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leader NR Ramesh on Monday alleged that a TDR scam worth thousands of crores took place during the then chief minister Siddaramaiah’s rule. Filing a complaint with the Lokayukta, Ramesh alleged that 40.09 acres of land in Kodiyala Karenahalli in Magadi was used to set up a solid waste management unit.

In exchange, transferable development rights (TDR) were issued within BBMP limits. The TDR is worth over Rs 2,000 crore and it is illegal, he added.

He alleged that the TDR mafia joined hands with officials from the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Planning Authority and BBMP and got the TDR done by violating rules.

He said that former member-secretary Shashikumar pushed for the TDR in Bengaluru when he was heading BMICPA. BBMP officials, including its lawyer, collided and prepared the TDR to facilitate the mafia which purchased the land from farmers for a few lakhs before the solid waste processing plant was set up.

Palike’s lawyer Devendrappa did not raise any objection in court and indirectly facilitated it, he alleged.

“TDR can be issued for areas within certain limits. TDR for Kodiyala Karenahalli cannot be issued in BBMP as the village is over 40 km from palike limits. I hold Shashikumar, Palike authorities and TDR mafia for the scam. 40 acres is 26,44,353 sqft. Each sqft costs thousands of rupees in BBMP limits. The Urban Development Department should have verified and stopped the process, instead it issued the TDR orders. I am going to file a PIL in this case. I also demand a CBI probe,” he said.

BENGALURU: BJP leader NR Ramesh on Monday alleged that a TDR scam worth thousands of crores took place during the then chief minister Siddaramaiah’s rule. Filing a complaint with the Lokayukta, Ramesh alleged that 40.09 acres of land in Kodiyala Karenahalli in Magadi was used to set up a solid waste management unit. In exchange, transferable development rights (TDR) were issued within BBMP limits. The TDR is worth over Rs 2,000 crore and it is illegal, he added. He alleged that the TDR mafia joined hands with officials from the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Planning Authority and BBMP and got the TDR done by violating rules.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that former member-secretary Shashikumar pushed for the TDR in Bengaluru when he was heading BMICPA. BBMP officials, including its lawyer, collided and prepared the TDR to facilitate the mafia which purchased the land from farmers for a few lakhs before the solid waste processing plant was set up. Palike’s lawyer Devendrappa did not raise any objection in court and indirectly facilitated it, he alleged. “TDR can be issued for areas within certain limits. TDR for Kodiyala Karenahalli cannot be issued in BBMP as the village is over 40 km from palike limits. I hold Shashikumar, Palike authorities and TDR mafia for the scam. 40 acres is 26,44,353 sqft. Each sqft costs thousands of rupees in BBMP limits. The Urban Development Department should have verified and stopped the process, instead it issued the TDR orders. I am going to file a PIL in this case. I also demand a CBI probe,” he said.