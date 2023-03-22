In fine print 

VR Ferose By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fine Press books are as much to be experienced as they are meant to be read. Every element in their design and creation is crafted with such meticulous attention to detail that they become fine works of art. These books are produced in limited quantities using high-quality materials and techniques and are prized by collectors and bibliophiles for their beauty and craftsmanship.

The mid-19th century saw the birth of the Arts and Crafts Movement in Britain, which was a reaction to the perceived decline in aesthetic standards that was associated with factory-made products. A major influence on the movement was the English designer William Morris who founded the Kelmscott Press in 1891 towards the end of his life.

During its seven-year operation, the private press (another term for fine press) published 53 books printed by hand in limited editions of around 300 copies. Morris designed the typefaces and ornamental borders, chose the inks and handmade paper, and involved himself in every aspect of production. Inspired by the Kelmscott Press, Elbert Hubbard from East Aurora, New York founded the Roycroft Press in 1895.

One of my favourite fine press books is Arion Press’s Sea of Cortez by John Steinbeck and Edward F Ricketts. First published by Viking Press on 5 December 1941, the book remains an overlooked masterpiece. In honour of the authors’ landmark 1940 voyage, Arion Press brought new life to a monumental collaboration – part detailed scientific study, part philosophical and spiritual exploration.

Steinbeck and Ricketts set off to investigate the narrow gulf between Baja California and mainland Mexico (now referred to as the Gulf of California), which encompasses over 900 islands and remains one of the most biologically abundant and biodiverse ecosystems in the world. Written with lush description and wry humour, Sea of Cortez is at once a journal of an intimate friendship and an ecological rallying cry. What makes the Arion Press edition special is that it incorporates into its design, reclaimed wood from the Western Flyer, the vessel on which the two men travelled!

While there are less than 100 private press publishers in the world today (eg. Limited Editions Club, the Folio Society, The Term Press, and The Black Sparrow Press), Arion Press is considered one of the best. It uses the letterpress printing technique for every book (all letterpress printed books are considered fine press, but not all fine press books are printed via letterpress).

It is the last printing facility in the US where books are made from start to finish – from the type to the binding – by hand, under one roof. One of their masterpieces is Moby Dick which came out in 1979 and was sold out before publication. I was fortunate to see and feel a copy of this landmark book. The paper is watermarked with an image of a whale – you see it when you hold it against the light. Today the book costs 30 times the initial price!

The two standard reference books about fine presses and their books are The Private Presses by Colin Franklin and The Private Press by Roderick Cave – the latter is more wide-ranging although the former is more interesting. I will also recommend The Book Beautiful by Pradeep Sebastian. Though the book is not just about a love for fine press books, it gives a great overview for every book lover to discover these rare fine press books. The special edition comes with a letterpress keepsake from the celebrated fine press of Robert LoMascolo.

Fine press books offer sensory transcendence. Whether it is a connection with the binder that carefully glued the pages together, a wistful affection for something delightful, or an examination of a fragile thought, fine press books are a vehicle that feeds a passion. In many ways, the fine press book is about the search for perfection.

BENGALURU: Fine Press books are as much to be experienced as they are meant to be read. Every element in their design and creation is crafted with such meticulous attention to detail that they become fine works of art. These books are produced in limited quantities using high-quality materials and techniques and are prized by collectors and bibliophiles for their beauty and craftsmanship. The mid-19th century saw the birth of the Arts and Crafts Movement in Britain, which was a reaction to the perceived decline in aesthetic standards that was associated with factory-made products. A major influence on the movement was the English designer William Morris who founded the Kelmscott Press in 1891 towards the end of his life. During its seven-year operation, the private press (another term for fine press) published 53 books printed by hand in limited editions of around 300 copies. Morris designed the typefaces and ornamental borders, chose the inks and handmade paper, and involved himself in every aspect of production. Inspired by the Kelmscott Press, Elbert Hubbard from East Aurora, New York founded the Roycroft Press in 1895.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One of my favourite fine press books is Arion Press’s Sea of Cortez by John Steinbeck and Edward F Ricketts. First published by Viking Press on 5 December 1941, the book remains an overlooked masterpiece. In honour of the authors’ landmark 1940 voyage, Arion Press brought new life to a monumental collaboration – part detailed scientific study, part philosophical and spiritual exploration. Steinbeck and Ricketts set off to investigate the narrow gulf between Baja California and mainland Mexico (now referred to as the Gulf of California), which encompasses over 900 islands and remains one of the most biologically abundant and biodiverse ecosystems in the world. Written with lush description and wry humour, Sea of Cortez is at once a journal of an intimate friendship and an ecological rallying cry. What makes the Arion Press edition special is that it incorporates into its design, reclaimed wood from the Western Flyer, the vessel on which the two men travelled! While there are less than 100 private press publishers in the world today (eg. Limited Editions Club, the Folio Society, The Term Press, and The Black Sparrow Press), Arion Press is considered one of the best. It uses the letterpress printing technique for every book (all letterpress printed books are considered fine press, but not all fine press books are printed via letterpress). It is the last printing facility in the US where books are made from start to finish – from the type to the binding – by hand, under one roof. One of their masterpieces is Moby Dick which came out in 1979 and was sold out before publication. I was fortunate to see and feel a copy of this landmark book. The paper is watermarked with an image of a whale – you see it when you hold it against the light. Today the book costs 30 times the initial price! The two standard reference books about fine presses and their books are The Private Presses by Colin Franklin and The Private Press by Roderick Cave – the latter is more wide-ranging although the former is more interesting. I will also recommend The Book Beautiful by Pradeep Sebastian. Though the book is not just about a love for fine press books, it gives a great overview for every book lover to discover these rare fine press books. The special edition comes with a letterpress keepsake from the celebrated fine press of Robert LoMascolo. Fine press books offer sensory transcendence. Whether it is a connection with the binder that carefully glued the pages together, a wistful affection for something delightful, or an examination of a fragile thought, fine press books are a vehicle that feeds a passion. In many ways, the fine press book is about the search for perfection.