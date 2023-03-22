Man murders wife, tries to kill her son over affair in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man murdered his 32-year-old wife and tried to kill her two-and-half-year-old son in Saraipalya, in Hennur police station limits, on Monday night. The woman was reportedly having an extramarital affair, which is the reason for the murder.

The deceased was identified as Tahseen Baby, while her husband Sheikh Sohel, a tailor, was arrested by the police. Police said the couple is from the same town in West Bengal, and was married for 14 years, and had two children. They had moved to Bengaluru and were living in KG Halli in 2013.

When Sohel came to know that Tahseen was having an extramarital affair with a certain Syed Nadeem, a car driver, Sohel shifted his family back to Kolkata about six years ago. However, his wife deserted them and came to Bengaluru to live with Nadeem, and they had a son out of their relationship.

“On Monday night, Sohel went to Tahseen’s house in Afzal Layout in Saraipalya, picked a fight with her and attacked her with a knife. He slit her throat and stabbed her son in the thigh, in an attempt to kill him. Hearing the commotion, neighbours alerted police, who swung into action and arrested the accused immediately. The boy was admitted to hospital and is out of danger,” police added.

