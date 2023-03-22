Home Cities Bengaluru

SBI organises Chartered Accountant Meet in Bengaluru  

SBI Chartered Accountant (CA) Meet

SBI Chartered Accountant (CA) Meet in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted an SBI Chartered Accountant (CA) Meet on Monday, which was inaugurated by General Manager S Radhakrishnan.

Appreciating the role of CAs in the growth of business for clients, both quantitatively and qualitatively, he emphasised that SBI has a prime responsibility towards economic growth through supporting the industry and contributing to the startup ecosystem.

The Digital Banking Unit (DBU) made a presentation for the benefit of businesses and institutions about the product and services offered and explained how they can benefit a large section of the business community, educational and other institutions. In addition, the SME Department and Retail Treasury Marketing Unit also made a presentation about the SME and treasury products of the bank.

