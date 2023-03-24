Bengaluru: Crucial link missing, but public awaits Metro launch  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite non-completion of the crucial Metro network link between Baiyappanahalli and K R Puram, thousands of Bengalureans, particularly the IT crowd, eagerly awaits the inauguration of the 13.7-km line between Whitefield and K R Puram by PM Modi on Saturday. The line will be thrown open to the public on Sunday.

There is eagerness among the public to travel by the Metro, as was evident among people outside the decorated KR Puram Metro Station. The station was attractively lit up with pink and green decorations, to signify its two lines.

Among those awaiting the launch keenly is Drisya M, employed at an MNC. “I benefit the most and just cannot wait for it,” she says. Her residence is in KR Puram, while her office is in Whitefield. At present, an office cab comes to a common point near KR Puram railway station to pick up all employees, for which a nominal monthly sum of Rs 1,000 is charged per person.

“With cab timings being erratic, I choose to commute on my own. I pay between Rs 280 and Rs 300 per day to reach office. While returning, I take the office cab as it has fixed timings. My house is just 5 minutes walking distance from KR Puram Station. I need not depend on anyone now and will be on my own,” she told TNIE.

Ambrutha M’s husband is an IT professional at TESCO, and his name has been withheld. “My husband works in the IT team, and is awaiting the launch every day. With cabs constantly cancelling bookings, Metro would be a real blessing,” she said. “I love the malls in Whitefield and will definitely travel by Metro to shop there.”

A few IT professionals said they have ‘Work From Home’ for half the week, unlike in pre-Covid days, but it would be a major convenience to report to work post the launch. Sanjeev Dyamannavar, an urban transport expert, said, “Hoodi station is packed with the IT crowd alighting from suburban trains. This will be a boon to so many of them as they will now opt to alight at Whitefield or Mahadevapura stations. People alighting at Whitefield railway station from Express or Mail trains coming from across the country can now go to the Metro station from here and reach their homes.” A S Shankar, executive director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, said they expect anywhere between 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh commuters to use the new line.



