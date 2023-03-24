Congress working on special manifesto for Bengaluru   

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the poll code of conduct likely to kick in anytime soon, the Congress seems to be steering ahead in terms of advancing its election campaign, and reaching out to voters. Former minister Ramalinga Reddy said city MLAs and the campaign committee have come up with various suggestions, and the party, while announcing its manifesto for Karnataka, will also read out special bullet points only for Bengaluru voters .Reddy said the focus will be a special programme for working women in Bengaluru, addressing their safety. Apartment dwellers and slum dwellers will also get special attention.

He told The New Indian Express, “Bengaluru has 28 assembly constituencies, and its own challenges, which have been ignored by the BJP. The Congress is concerned about the security of women, especially those who work. The party will come up with a special programme that will enable better security,” said Reddy.

He said the focus will be on improving the living conditions of slum-dwellers and giving them better infrastructure. The party will also come up with an apartment wing to address the issues and challenges of apartment dwellers.

“Apartment dwellers have many problems. The party held talks and decided it will also hold a conference to include their ideas in the manifesto. The idea is to have better infrastructure and ensure there is no flooding, like what happened in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka last year,” Reddy said. Prof Rajeev Gowda, chairman, Karnataka Congress Research department, also said the party will be inviting heads of various apartments and committees on Saturday to offer their suggestions and speak about issues they face.



