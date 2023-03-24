Film city will be on par with global standards: Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the film city planned in Mysuru will be developed to global standards. After inaugurating the 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFEs) here on Thursday, Bommai said the government will be inviting experts from abroad to design and develop the film city soon. “The studio will have state-of-the-art technology to cater to the needs of filmmakers,” he said, adding that he wants even Hollywood filmmakers to consider the facility for film production.

Highlighting the relevance of the movies to be screened at the 14th BIFFEs, the CM said he is proud of the Kannada filmmakers who made it big on the global arena. “The pace of movies has changed and viewer preferences are also fast-changing. Those who adapt to these changes and focus on the stories of their people and surroundings will be successful,” he opined.

Bommai said the government is supporting the Kannada film industry to the fullest. “We have increased the amount of subsidy, besides increasing the number of films eligible for a subsidy from 125 to 200. Responding to industry demand, the government has agreed to open small screens in Tier I and II cities,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that the memorial of late actor and politician Ambarish will be inaugurated and the Race Course Road will be renamed after him, on Monday. “The government will also take up the work of developing the Puneeth Rajkumar memorial this year,” the CM said. Noted screenwriter and MP V Vijayendra Prasad, veteran filmmaker Govind Nihalani, actors Saptami Gowda and Abhishek Ambareesh, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and others were present.

300 FILMS FROM 55 COUNTRIES

The film festival that will be held till March 30 will screen around 300 films from 55 countries. The screening will be held in 11 screens at PVR Cinemas in Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Bhavan in Chamarajpet, and Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari. The screening schedule is available on biffes.org/screening-schedule

