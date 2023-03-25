Ayushmati Clinics to start soon in Bengaluru  

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Health Department are making preparations to open Ayushmati Clinics in the city and other parts of the state, sanctioned under the National Health Mission (NHM) last year.

Unlike the recently launched Namma Clinics, these wellness centres will help women get treatment from specialist doctors free of cost. Dr Naveen Bhat, Director, of NHM, told The New Indian Express that 50 clinics in the state are ready to start operations. The Health Department is making efforts to open 70 of the 128 clinics by March-end.

The project was launched in July 2022 to set up clinics in Urban Public Health Centres (UPHC) in the state. As announced by the Health Department, 57 clinics will be opened in BBMP limits and the rest in other parts of the state.

Dr Bhat said the clinics will be set up at UPHCs where services of paediatricians, gynaecologists, obstetricians and mental health specialists will be made available to patients. The aim of these clinics is to provide specialist services to people in urban areas at the nearest primary health centre, Dr Bhat said.



BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Health Department are making preparations to open Ayushmati Clinics in the city and other parts of the state, sanctioned under the National Health Mission (NHM) last year. Unlike the recently launched Namma Clinics, these wellness centres will help women get treatment from specialist doctors free of cost. Dr Naveen Bhat, Director, of NHM, told The New Indian Express that 50 clinics in the state are ready to start operations. The Health Department is making efforts to open 70 of the 128 clinics by March-end. The project was launched in July 2022 to set up clinics in Urban Public Health Centres (UPHC) in the state. As announced by the Health Department, 57 clinics will be opened in BBMP limits and the rest in other parts of the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Bhat said the clinics will be set up at UPHCs where services of paediatricians, gynaecologists, obstetricians and mental health specialists will be made available to patients. The aim of these clinics is to provide specialist services to people in urban areas at the nearest primary health centre, Dr Bhat said.