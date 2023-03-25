Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops probe suicide angle in conductor’s death  

Victim purchased petrol and diesel from nearby fuel station; cops await autopsy report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two weeks after a 43-year-old bus conductor, Muthaiah, was charred to death while he was sleeping in a BMTC bus in the Byadarahalli area, sleuths suspect that the victim might have committed suicide. 

However, they are still unable to ascertain why the bus exactly caught fire. The investigators are not ruling out the possibility that Muthaiah might have committed suicide. Investigation revealed that he had purchased diesel and petrol from a nearby petrol bunk, which he would have used to set the bus ablaze and self-immolate. His movements near the bunk have been captured on CCTV cameras.

The sleuths pointed out that the purchase was made through a UPI transaction. Regarding their investigation into the suicide angle, Laxman Nimbargi, DCP (West), said that the investigation is still underway, and they are awaiting the postmortem report.

The incident took place in the D Group Employees Layout bus stand in Lingadheeranahalli in Byadarahalli police station limits around 4.45 am on March 10. The BMTC bus, bearing registration number KA-57-F-2069, belonged to Sumanahalli bus depot number 31. The bus driver, 39-year-old Prakash, was sleeping inside a room of the depot when the incident happened.

