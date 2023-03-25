Home Cities Bengaluru

PM Modi launches new Bengaluru Metro line, travels on first train steered by woman loco pilot

With the launch of this Rs 4,129 crore stretch along the city’s IT corridor, Bengaluru's Metro network stretches to 69.66 km and 63 stations, making it the second largest after the Delhi Metro

PM Modi hopped on board the first train around 1 pm from the Whitefield Kadugodi end to Satya Sai Hospital (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open Bengaluru Metro’s 13.71-km Eastern Extension line running from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to K R Puram Metro line on Saturday.

With the launch of this Rs 4,129 crore stretch along the city’s IT corridor, Bengaluru's Metro network stretches to 69.66 km and 63 stations, making it the second largest after the Delhi Metro.

The PM later walked through the gallery at the Whitefield Kadugodi station and examined the numerous installations here. He went to the ticket counter, collected a travel token on his own and hopped on board the first train around 1 pm from the Whitefield Kadugodi end to Satya Sai Hospital, steered by woman loco pilot P Priyanka.

The train crossed Hopefarm Channasandra, Kadugodi Tree Park, Pattandur Agrahara before stopping at the Hospital station and returned along the same route, this time steered by Priyanaka Bellary.

Not only was it a proud moment for Bharati S Iyer, who handed the PM his ticket, it was also a moment to cherish for all on board including school children, contract staff and public with whom the PM interacted.

The other stations along this network are Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi, Garudacharpalya, Singayyanapalya and Krishnarajapura. Beginning Sunday, five trains will run at a frequency of 12 minutes. The line is connected with the Kadugodi depot to facilitate train maintenance.

BMRCL expects a ridership of 1.5 lakh on the line, said an official release.

