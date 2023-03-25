Home Cities Bengaluru

Drugs worth Rs 90cr destroyed by city police

The drugs were destroyed in view of the Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security for Southern States and Union Territories.

Published: 25th March 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As part of Drugs Disposal Day, nearly Rs 90 crore worth of drugs seized by Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate, were destroyed at Ramky Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd, in KIADB Industrial Area in Dabaspet, near Nelamangala. The destroyed drugs were seized between October 2022 and March 2023 in police limits across the city.

The drugs were destroyed in view of the Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security for Southern States and Union Territories.  As per directions of the Supreme Court and Drug Disposal Committee, the drugs were destroyed at the designated place in Dabaspet.  

ALSO READ | Vigil along sea can end drug menace: Shah

The destroyed narcotic substances included 4,110kg of ganja, 11kg of ganja oil, 22kg of hashish oil, eight kilograms of opium, 5.5 kilograms of charas, 62.7 kilograms of MDMA powder and crystals and 8073 tablets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drugs Disposal Day drugs seized destroyed
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp