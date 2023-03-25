Drugs worth Rs 90cr destroyed by city police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of Drugs Disposal Day, nearly Rs 90 crore worth of drugs seized by Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate, were destroyed at Ramky Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd, in KIADB Industrial Area in Dabaspet, near Nelamangala. The destroyed drugs were seized between October 2022 and March 2023 in police limits across the city.

The drugs were destroyed in view of the Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security for Southern States and Union Territories. As per directions of the Supreme Court and Drug Disposal Committee, the drugs were destroyed at the designated place in Dabaspet.

ALSO READ | Vigil along sea can end drug menace: Shah

The destroyed narcotic substances included 4,110kg of ganja, 11kg of ganja oil, 22kg of hashish oil, eight kilograms of opium, 5.5 kilograms of charas, 62.7 kilograms of MDMA powder and crystals and 8073 tablets.

BENGALURU: As part of Drugs Disposal Day, nearly Rs 90 crore worth of drugs seized by Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate, were destroyed at Ramky Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd, in KIADB Industrial Area in Dabaspet, near Nelamangala. The destroyed drugs were seized between October 2022 and March 2023 in police limits across the city. The drugs were destroyed in view of the Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security for Southern States and Union Territories. As per directions of the Supreme Court and Drug Disposal Committee, the drugs were destroyed at the designated place in Dabaspet. ALSO READ | Vigil along sea can end drug menace: Shahgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The destroyed narcotic substances included 4,110kg of ganja, 11kg of ganja oil, 22kg of hashish oil, eight kilograms of opium, 5.5 kilograms of charas, 62.7 kilograms of MDMA powder and crystals and 8073 tablets.