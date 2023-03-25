Home Cities Bengaluru

Four cops detain man, demand Rs 45L in Bengaluru

He was released later as the police did not find any evidence against him.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four police personnel, including a police sub-inspector, of Marathahalli police station were accused of kidnapping and demanding a ransom from a man, showed a complaint filed by Ramanjani. A suspect was detained by the accused for questioning in connection with a case of tiger pelt, which was later found to be fake. 

Police examined the contact list of the suspect, and summoned Ramanjani, who was detained on March 18. The accused demanded Rs 45 lakh, and threatened that if he fails to give it, he would be spending the rest of his life in jail.

He was released later as the police did not find any evidence against him. On March 21, Ramanjani filed a complaint with Bagalur police station, naming the police personnel, who allegedly wrongfully kept him in confinement, and demanded ransom.

The Bagalur police, who have registered a case of kidnapping for ransom, wrongful confinement, and other offences, arrested KL Harish, 44, head constable and two others — Shabir Khan, 35 and Zakir Hussain, 30 — for assisting the other accused. Sub-inspector Rangesh and two other policemen Mahadeva Nayak and Mahesh are absconding.

City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said they are looking for the other accused, and added there is zero tolerance regarding such incidents, and that stringent action will be taken against the guilty.

