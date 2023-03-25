Home Cities Bengaluru

Gadkari gets second threat call from Hindalga jail 

The anonymous caller had warned against informing the police about the money demanded from Gadkari.

Published: 25th March 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:10 AM

Hindalga prison

Hindalga prison (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Even as the police are investigating a threat call made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari allegedly from the Hindalga prison a few weeks ago, another threat call was received by Gadkari’s office from the same location.

Late on Thursday night, a team of police officers from Maharashtra carried out an inspection at Hindalga prison in connection with the phone call made to the minister’s office for the second time.

According to the sources, the caller demanded crores of money by calling Gadkari’s office besides threatening the receiver of the call at Gadkari’s office. The phone call was received at Gadkari’s office on Tuesday and the caller wanted the money to be paid to him through the mobile payment app Google Pay.

The anonymous caller had warned against informing the police about the money demanded from Gadkari. The team of Maharashtra police suspected that the call was made from Hindalga prison and they tried to search for mobile phones inside the jail on Friday.

