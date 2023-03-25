Gang of eight cheats people in Bengaluru using RBI seal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB police have arrested a gang of eight on charges of cheating people by creating fake documents using the seal and logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The police said that the accused claimed that they had received Rs 75,000 crore for their business in atomic energy and the money was deposited in the RBI. “They claimed that to get the money released, they have to pay Rs 150 crore as a fee but they didn’t have so much money.

They offered to pay Rs 7.5 crore once the money is released if the complainant gave them Rs 20 lakh. They had also shown letters that had the seal of RBI on them to gain the trust. The complainant gave them Rs 40 lakh,” the police said.

As they did not answer his calls, the complainant approached the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police and the case was transferred to CCB. Eight people have been arrested and three are absconding.

