HIitting the right note

Tunir Biswas and Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With many superhit tracks like Udd Gaye and Jeet and Sage to his credit, musician Ritviz is debuting with his first album Mimmi. The singer, who did a national tour for the promotion of the album, has reached the last leg of the tour in Bengaluru, where he is going to perform on March 25. The album is a tribute to his ‘Mimmi’, as he calls his mother.

The album has eight tracks and includes songs like Aaj Na, Mehfooz and Mimmi, Pukaar and Aas Paas which reflect Ritviz’s signature style – nostalgia. “Mimmi is completely different. All my previous journeys have been about me trying to figure out what I want. All those desires were turned into music. But with my latest project, I started realising that all of these are reflections of what I am doing – with a sense of nostalgia,” says Ritviz.

Being a known name in the independent music scene, Ritviz is quite hopeful that Indian musicians understand their true potential by not trying to look for validation from the west. “In India, we try to replicate the west. In order to understand what our sound is, we have to try to do what is authentic to us. We are not there yet but we are getting there.

I Musician Ritviz, who is known for tracks Udd Gaye and Jeet and Sage, is out with his first album Mimmi, a tribute to his mother; for the promotion of the album, he is extensively touring the country and is in Bengaluru currently feel in a lot of ways we are so culturally-rich, we should be standing higher than the west but we tend to look up to them. We have a bit of a colonial hangover.

But the minute we realise that we are an authority, we will achieve further,” says the 26-year-old musician. Ritviz made international headlines when his song led the way in the Ms Marvel series, adding an Indian touch to it. “I got a chance to work with people who allowed me to do things that I am good at. I think it is very important to have creative freedom.

All my shows have been that way. I also choose projects where I am allowed to be myself. Ms Marvel was an especially great project because Sana, the co-creator, understood the music and realised that this is a collaboration,” says Ritviz. With a large fan base in Bengaluru, the musician has been visiting the city for his shows since 2015 but finds the city different each time he comes here.

“Every time is a new experience because each time I have been in a different stage of my career. I have met a lot of local musicians but have not got a chance to work with them. I am looking forward to collaborations,” says the musician, who is excited about ending the tour with a bang.

(Ritviz Mimmi Album Launch Tour is happening at Manpho Convention Centre, on March 25, 5pm onwards)

