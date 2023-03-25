'I am still on cloud nine' lady staffer who gave PM his travel card

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having been with BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) since its inception 13 years ago, Saturday is a day Superintendent Bharati S Iyer is likely to cherish forever. For, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to her at the ticketing counter inside Whitefield Kadugodi station and collected a card to travel on board the first Metro train from the station.

The staff of the PM had already deposited a sum with BMRCL for the purchase of the card, said a senior Metro official.

Iyer, a graduate in Computer Science from Bengaluru's St Joseph's College, says it was a surreal experience and she did not recall much of what happened at hat moment. "I was literally on Cloud Nine when I actually saw the PM coming over to collect the card. I told him `Namaste, welcome to Namma Bengaluru'. My legs were literally shivering."

Full of praise for the PM, this mother of a 13-year-old son said her impression of the PM' is of him being 'a warm and very friendly person."

Iyer recalls being told about her role a fortnight ago and the repeated rehearsals being done to get the moment right. "I did not tell even my close circle about it as I never believed I would actually get to meet the PM. My father watched a video clip of me handing over the card to the PM and called me up later

to confirm if it was me! "

Iyer, posted at Baiyappanahalli, said she continued working the rest of the day but was in a state of uncontrollable excitement.

Train operator speak

Davangere native, P Priyanka, Station Controller cum Train Operator, who steered the inaugural train, has just completed five years with BMRCL. The Engineer from JSS University, Mysuru, spoke of the pride and joy of being allowed to steer the PM. "I was asked two weeks ago by my seniors at BMRCL if I would be ready to operate. I told them it would be a matter of great pride for me."

She told TNIE, "I was very happy but a bit nervous also throughout the trip. My only focus was on doing things in the right manner. I was given training for two weeks on driving along the particular route and I was keen I do it properly. The average speed I drove was 50 kmph."

Her in-laws in Bellary were the first to call and convey their pride after she completed her trip, Priyanka said. Her husband also is a BMRCL employee.

Asked why she was chosen for this unique role, she said, "I have never committed any fault in operations in the last five years is what my seniors often say."

Both she and Priyanka Bellary, who steered the train during the return trip, reported for duty an hour before they actually drove the train at 1.17 pm and sat in their respective cabins in the front and rear, she said.

She never got to meet the PM though.

