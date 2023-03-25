Home Cities Bengaluru

Infrastructure work robs Bengaluru city of green cover

From one tree for 7-8 people, B’luru now has one for 15-20; BBMP official stresses on need for tree census

Published: 25th March 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

worker, Infrastructure work

A worker clears the last remains of a tree trunk which was axed to facilitate widening of Jaymahal Road, in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An increase in concrete structures and infrastructure works has drastically reduced tree cover in Bengaluru city. There is little or no space left to set up a park or lung space in Bengaluru any more. This is not all: the tree numbers tell their own story. In 2017-18, there was one tree for 7-8 people in Bengaluru.

This could have now increased to one tree for 15-20 people, say IISc experts, who are closely assessing the loss of green cover across the city. Experts say this is evident from the information shared by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) forest cell, which is giving permission for all government projects. Experts and citizens demand that a tree census be conducted in Bengaluru at the earliest, to know the ground reality. 

“We get around 100-200 applications a month for felling trees, and most of them are from government agencies for various works like road widening, drain work, flyovers and many others. We don’t deny permission to government agencies but do take a look at those from private individuals. There is a need for a tree census, but due to a shortage of funds, manpower and other priorities, the census has not yet been done,” said a senior BBMP forest cell official.

“As per studies, there were 14.78 lakh trees for 9.5 million people in Bengaluru in 2016-17, giving a human-to-tree ratio of 1:8. 

In 2016, the green cover was 7 per cent but has now shrunk to 3.2 per cent. This means there would be one tree for 15-20 people. Though sapling plantation drives are being undertaken, no census is being done to know the accurate picture, said Prof TV Ramachandra, from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc. 

He added that the government is violating High Court orders, issued two years ago, by not conducting the census. Ramachandra pointed out that on average, trees release 540-980 gm of carbon dioxide a day. One hectare of trees can absorb 6-8 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. But now trees with smaller canopies are also a matter of concern. Ideally, there should be eight trees for a person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp