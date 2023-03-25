Home Cities Bengaluru

Issue passport to stateless minor boy: Karnataka High Court to officer

After his parents relocated to Canada, the child had intermittently stayed in Canada and then in India, with his grandparents.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coming to the rescue of a ‘stateless’ minor child who does not hold citizenship of any country, the Karnataka High Court directed the Chief Passport Officer to issue a passport in favour of the 15-year-old boy, till he attains 18 years.

Till such time, the existing passport shall stand extended, and no coercive or precipitative action shall be taken against the boy, the court added. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing a petition filed by the minor boy, represented by his mother residing in the United Kingdom.

“Myriad circumstances prevailed, leading to the defenceless situation of the child. The biological father, though now separated from the mother, is still an Indian, notwithstanding the fact that he is not traceable. Merely because the father is not traceable and the mother has been reckless in not knowing the consequences of renouncement of citizenship, the fate of the child cannot be left in limbo,” the court observed. 

Reserving liberty to the boy to resume Indian citizenship once he comes of full age in terms of proviso to 8(2) of the Citizenship Act, the court observed that merely because a minor has no voice in the affairs of the state qua citizenship or otherwise, courts exercising jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution, cannot shut its doors to the cry of a child.

After his parents relocated to Canada, the child intermittently stayed in Canada and then in India, with his grandparents. After staying for one year in Canada, his father came back to India with the son in 2012, left him with his maternal grandparents and abandoned him. His mother continued to stay in Canada and also acquired Canadian citizenship. 

Meanwhile, a family court granted divorce to the couple and ordered permanent custody of the son to the mother in 2018. The minor passport issued to the son expired in 2020, and an application was filed for re-issue of the passport, which was denied saying the minor son also ceases to be a citizen of India.  

‘Find a solution’

Observing that “the parents forgot the child in the jugglery of settling scores”, the court said: “Perhaps lawmakers would not have envisaged a situation of this kind to think of a solution in its rules, guidelines or procedures stipulated under the circulars, be it under the Citizenship Act or Passports Act..”
 

