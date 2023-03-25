Home Cities Bengaluru

MP Tejasvi Surya launches Krishnadevaraya Station

A release said the project was sanctioned in the Railway Budget in the year 2018-19.

Krishnadevaraya Station

The Foot Over Bridge will curb trespassing railway tracks to change platforms. There are ramps for the specially-abled and senior citizens | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday morning formally declared open a Rs 2.08-crore Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Krishnadevaraya Halt Station in Vijayanagar. The FOB was already being used by the public since December last year. One of the two wide ramps alone was not ready, and they have a new addition too.

This is a crucial passenger amenity here as the public trespassed the tracks to change between the only two platforms here. Locals Boranna, Chandrashekariah and Balaram were asked to cut the inaugural ribbon.
The ramps are intended for divyangjans (physically challenged) and senior citizens.

Many locals surrounded the MP and demanded the stoppage of more trains. Lakshmi Narasimhan, a social worker speaking on their behalf, said, “We have nine trains stopping here onward, and return on a daily basis.  Nearly 1,000 people in Krishadevaraya and surrounding areas alight at the station daily. We are keen that four more trains stop here.”

The train list submitted to the MP asked for stoppage of  Bengaluru-Mysuru Passenger (06255), Mysuru-Talaguppa Express (Train no. 16227),  Chamarajanagar to Tirupati Express and in its pair, (Train nos  16219/16220). Surya wanted the Railways to consider them, particularly the evening Bengaluru-Mysuru Passenger as many women in the area use them. 

A release said the project was sanctioned in the Railway Budget in the year 2018-19. Work began in September 2019. Covid-19 and remote location were among the reasons for the delay in completion.  Each ramp runs to a length of 81.5 metres and a width of 3 metres and stairs too are provided. The width of both platforms has been increased and boundary walls constructed, it said.

