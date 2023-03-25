Old style, new ways

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seasoned with time yet so relevant today. The beauty of vintage is that it’s irreplaceable even in the fashion world. City-based model Irene Augustin’s thrift shop venture, Rosy Auntie, which is known for getting vintage fashion collections from across the globe, had its latest drop...vintage scarves.

The collection has scarves that come all the way from Italy. Made of silk, and hand-printed with quirky designs, these scarves are versatile. Being a globetrotter helps Augustin choose the right kind of picks for Rosy Auntie. Why scarves? “I bought this scarf and went on a trip to the south of France.

And I met this lady. We just happened to become friends. She came up to me and said, ‘Oh, I have a bunch of stuff that you may just like’. She had these two unique vintage scarves from the 1980s and 1990s,” she says. Summer is here and Bengaluru girls are ready to experiment with scarves that can be styled in various ways.

“When you’re travelling on a bike, you can cover your head with it. When you get off the bike, you can take it off and tie it around the back. Sometimes, I tie it around my neck,” suggest Augustin about the scarves which start from Rs 3,000.

SCARVES OVER THE DECADES

Skinny scarves were popular in the ’20s and were tied around the neck in a ‘pussy-bow style’

In the ’30s, scarf clips/buckles were used to accessorise without ruining delicate silk threads

In the ’40s, scarves kept hair out of women’s faces

The ’50s saw neck scarves paired with sweater sets

The ’60s had waterproof scarves that could protect hair if it was caught in the rain

In the ’70s, scarves were used more creatively like belts and tops

BENGALURU: Seasoned with time yet so relevant today. The beauty of vintage is that it’s irreplaceable even in the fashion world. City-based model Irene Augustin’s thrift shop venture, Rosy Auntie, which is known for getting vintage fashion collections from across the globe, had its latest drop...vintage scarves. The collection has scarves that come all the way from Italy. Made of silk, and hand-printed with quirky designs, these scarves are versatile. Being a globetrotter helps Augustin choose the right kind of picks for Rosy Auntie. Why scarves? “I bought this scarf and went on a trip to the south of France. And I met this lady. We just happened to become friends. She came up to me and said, ‘Oh, I have a bunch of stuff that you may just like’. She had these two unique vintage scarves from the 1980s and 1990s,” she says. Summer is here and Bengaluru girls are ready to experiment with scarves that can be styled in various ways.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “When you’re travelling on a bike, you can cover your head with it. When you get off the bike, you can take it off and tie it around the back. Sometimes, I tie it around my neck,” suggest Augustin about the scarves which start from Rs 3,000. SCARVES OVER THE DECADES Skinny scarves were popular in the ’20s and were tied around the neck in a ‘pussy-bow style’ In the ’30s, scarf clips/buckles were used to accessorise without ruining delicate silk threads In the ’40s, scarves kept hair out of women’s faces The ’50s saw neck scarves paired with sweater sets The ’60s had waterproof scarves that could protect hair if it was caught in the rain In the ’70s, scarves were used more creatively like belts and tops