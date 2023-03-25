Panel to release life convicts must meet at least 6 times/year  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has ordered the state government to direct the Life Convicts Release Committee headed by the Principal Secretary, Home Department, to meet at least six times a year (once in two months) for timely consideration of applications of convicts.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order recently after hearing a petition filed by Omkarmurthy, a life convict housed in Central Prison, Bengaluru, for murder. What drove the petitioner to the court was that his case was not placed before the committee by the Chief Superintendent of Central Prison and the committee, which should have met once in two months, had not met for eight months.

Contending that he has been in prison for 16 years and 10 months and the jail authorities have issued certificates favouring his release on good conduct, the petitioner sought his premature release along with the entitlement of remission before the jail authorities.

“Till the application of the petitioner would merit consideration before the committee, he would be entitled to be released on parole, in accordance with the law, for a period that the authorities of the jail would prescribe or till such time, the committee would meet and consider the case of the petitioner,” the court said while ordering the government to direct the committee to meet on or before April 10, 2023, and consider the case of the petitioner and the like, whose cases are placed before it, for consideration of their cases for remission/premature release.

Referring to the judgments of the apex court, the HC noted that the committee should at least meet six times a year, which would mean once in two months, as the life convicts are statutorily entitled to consideration of their premature release as per the guidelines notified by the state, without any loss of time.

