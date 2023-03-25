Poll readiness: BBMP to act strictly against illegal banners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Assembly election approaching and the Model Code of Conduct likely to be in force anytime soon, the BBMP is poised to take more stringent action with regard to the implementation of rules regarding the defacement of public places and illegal banners and posters, leading to public nuisance.

As an indication, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the Bengaluru City District Election Officer, issued a circular asking the Zonal Commissioners, who will be nodal officers, to ensure that the BBMP Act, 2020, is not violated.

He said a special team will be constituted, which has to coordinate with police and act against public nuisance under Section 254 of the BBMP Act, including the removal of hoardings, banners, and buntings, and initiate penal action against violators under the law.

Girinath stated that with regard to a ban on illegal banners and public nuisance, this is already being addressed under the Municipal Rules and once the MCC comes into effect, the same rules shall apply and any violation by officials in failure to implement the same, will also be liable for action under the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, Indian Penal Code, 1860, and relevant laws.

“Anytime that the MCC does come into effect, and these rules will have to be followed, failing which action will be taken on concerned officials,” said Girinath.

BENGALURU: With the Assembly election approaching and the Model Code of Conduct likely to be in force anytime soon, the BBMP is poised to take more stringent action with regard to the implementation of rules regarding the defacement of public places and illegal banners and posters, leading to public nuisance. As an indication, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the Bengaluru City District Election Officer, issued a circular asking the Zonal Commissioners, who will be nodal officers, to ensure that the BBMP Act, 2020, is not violated. He said a special team will be constituted, which has to coordinate with police and act against public nuisance under Section 254 of the BBMP Act, including the removal of hoardings, banners, and buntings, and initiate penal action against violators under the law.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Girinath stated that with regard to a ban on illegal banners and public nuisance, this is already being addressed under the Municipal Rules and once the MCC comes into effect, the same rules shall apply and any violation by officials in failure to implement the same, will also be liable for action under the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, Indian Penal Code, 1860, and relevant laws. “Anytime that the MCC does come into effect, and these rules will have to be followed, failing which action will be taken on concerned officials,” said Girinath.