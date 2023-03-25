Home Cities Bengaluru

Return to work or face dismissal, NHM workers warned

NHM workers were unhappy with this proposal and continued the strike.

Published: 25th March 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

National Health Mission

National Health Mission

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contract workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) have been given final warning notices to withdraw the 40-day-long strike and report to work, or face legal action.

A press release issued by NHM notified the District Health and Family Welfare Association to organise an emergency meeting and dismiss all the workers who do not return to work within 48 hours.

Contractual workers in the state have been staging a protest since February 13, demanding emoluments similar to that of permanent employees. The indefinite strike, NHM workers said, will end only when the health department promises to fulfil all their demands. In an order dated March 4, the health department offered to increase salaries for contract employees by 15%.

According to the order, the hike applies to those with a monthly salary of less than Rs 20,000 at the time of joining, and to medical officers with over five years of experience. For NHM contractual specialists, the hike was proposed to be 5 per cent for ones with 3-5 years of experience, 10 per cent for those with 5-10 years of experience and 15% for ones with over 15 years of experience. 

NHM workers were unhappy with this proposal and continued the strike. They demanded the regularisation of all workers, providing them equal rights as permanent employees. Dr Naveen Bhat, director, of NHM, told TNIE that despite enforcing the Essential Services Maintenance Act, the workers have not returned. He said in Udupi the strike had been called off, and employees in other districts were also returning to work.

He said other states were consulted and it was found that only Manipur has regularised contract workers. The small population there made it easy for them to implement it. He reassured the workers that their demands are being considered by the health department, but warned that if they don’t return to work, strict action will be taken. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHM workers National Health Mission
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp