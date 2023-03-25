Return to work or face dismissal, NHM workers warned

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contract workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) have been given final warning notices to withdraw the 40-day-long strike and report to work, or face legal action.

A press release issued by NHM notified the District Health and Family Welfare Association to organise an emergency meeting and dismiss all the workers who do not return to work within 48 hours.

Contractual workers in the state have been staging a protest since February 13, demanding emoluments similar to that of permanent employees. The indefinite strike, NHM workers said, will end only when the health department promises to fulfil all their demands. In an order dated March 4, the health department offered to increase salaries for contract employees by 15%.

According to the order, the hike applies to those with a monthly salary of less than Rs 20,000 at the time of joining, and to medical officers with over five years of experience. For NHM contractual specialists, the hike was proposed to be 5 per cent for ones with 3-5 years of experience, 10 per cent for those with 5-10 years of experience and 15% for ones with over 15 years of experience.

NHM workers were unhappy with this proposal and continued the strike. They demanded the regularisation of all workers, providing them equal rights as permanent employees. Dr Naveen Bhat, director, of NHM, told TNIE that despite enforcing the Essential Services Maintenance Act, the workers have not returned. He said in Udupi the strike had been called off, and employees in other districts were also returning to work.

He said other states were consulted and it was found that only Manipur has regularised contract workers. The small population there made it easy for them to implement it. He reassured the workers that their demands are being considered by the health department, but warned that if they don’t return to work, strict action will be taken.

